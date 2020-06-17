Games
AMD Ryzen 4000 Review: Here's Why This Processor is Worth Waiting for
AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processor will be released in 2021, as speculations multiply. According to a reliable source, AMD has put off their initial release date of the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processor of late 2020. The AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processor will be released in early 2021. This was confirmed by the famous leaker "RetiredEngineer" in his Twitter page, reporting on the postponed release of the latest AMD Ryzen desktop processor.
DigiTimes report on 2020.06.15:
"AMD, Intel, Nvidia Spy vs Spy. New Generation CPU, GPU timing all delayed"
”超微、英特爾、NVIDIA諜對諜 新一代CPU、GPU時程全延遲“https://t.co/XKTjeDBVFh pic.twitter.com/mVaQm3mhre — RetiredEngineer® (@chiakokhua) June 15, 2020
This claim by the renowned leaker, however, has to be reviewed with the utmost vigilance because of some cases of DigiTimes being deemed as a fickle source of tech information. Moreso, AMD has been adamant on their release of the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors later this year 2020.
Devinder Kumar, the CFO of AMD, has stated that the computer manufacturing company is well on its way to launch its devices that wield the Zen 3 architecture and RDNA 2 GPUs later this year 2020.
Not being able to commit to this promise will only dishearten the users of AMD products and services. The same goes for the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processor.
AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop Processor: A Review
A source has shown the specs and distinct features of the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors. As mentioned earlier, AMD laptops that utilize the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors will be globally released later this year 2020. These laptop devices that make use of the latest AMD desktop processor are said to be released in October 2020.
The AMD desktop processors will be utilizing Zen 3 architecture into the AMD desktop motherboards and laptop chips. AMD has verified that its laptops that use the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors will be working under B550 and X570 motherboards.
The laptops will be supported with graphic cards that are updated to the RDNA 2. This specific desktop processor series will be operating with a total of eight cores and 16 threads. Moreover, the clock speed of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series will be 4.2 GHz.
This can be supplemented with 25W configurations. In addition to this, AMD highlights the hyperthreading aspect of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series.
AMD strongly emphasizes on the visual graphics performance of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series, upgrading the Ice Lake chip 28% more than its predecessors. There will be a total of seven laptop models in the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, 4600U, and 4600H, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U, 4800U, and 4800H.
AMD has also stated that the cost price of the devices that will be wielding the AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors will be of the same price range as the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series. This is because of the successful launching and sales of the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series. AMD intends to stick to this concept with the 4000 Series.
AMD Ryzen 400 price
The price range of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series is between $99 to $749. This will be dependent on the specific country wherein the AMD laptops will be sold in.
