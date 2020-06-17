Auto

[VIDEO] Tesla of the Sky? Could the Velis Electro Airplane be the Electic Cars of the Sky?

By Urian , Jun 17, 2020 08:38 AM EDT

Tesla of the Sky? A certain light aircraft company, that you have maybe never heard of, has recently just been given some an esteemed special certificate from the particular Europeana Union Aviation Safety Authority otherwise known as EASA for one of its own electric winged vehicles.

EASA certificate

Just sometime earlier this month, the Slovenian small plane maker known as Pipistrel has finally received the world's very first "Type Certificate" for its new two-seater electric plane, the Velis Electro, according to Wing magazine.

The EASA Type Certificates, in simplified terms, are awarded after a particular aircraft has successfully satisfied the industry engineering and safety criteria for a very specific type of aircraft, which no plane has by far been able to achieve.

In the words of Ivo Bascarol, the Pipistrel founder, the particular type certification that the company's Velis Electro got is the very first step towards the commercial availability of the electric aircraft, which is necessary in order to produce emission-free aviation vehicles to make it feasible.

All the way back in May, Pipistrel actually received certification for the brand new water-cooled 57.6 kW electric engine and its powertrain, the latest certification does apply to the aircraft as a complete unit. This means that the aircraft can finally look towards going into service.

The specific safety criteria do include things just like making sure that the plane had enough power redundancy in order to ensure safety landings if the battery packs within should fail.

Read Also: [Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash

The small Velis Electron plane

The plane is known to be a two-seat, with its whole takeoff weight of a massive 600 kg. It is already quite capable of flying for just about 50 minutes, at about 90 knots, which means about 100 mph (which in reality will vary with the wind speed).

In addition to this, the Velis' engines are also available to the OEM manufacturers, so that other upstart electric plane makers can pretty much use them in order to let their ideas take off. It's now potentially easier to use an existing already certified engine rather than going through the entire certification process again.

It should also be noted that the existing Velis Electron is currently only going to be used for the initial training pilots. Its whole interior design is made to be identical to the more conventional planes in order to help pilots get familiar with the controls.

These new electric planes present a one of a kind challenge. The batteries are quite heavy and as they slowly lose charge, they soon turn into nothing but dead weight. But a few, just like in Norway, are already committing to the tech in a huge way.

Just about earlier this year, a certain Norwegian airline operator has stated its personal intent to be able to cover all domestic short-haul flights towards electric power by the year 2040.

Read Also: Tesla Opens Design Sumissions for China-Made Small EVs Even For Non-Car Designers, But There's a Catch

TAG tesla, electric cars, Airplane

Related Articles

Know These Details Before You Think of Purchasing! The Tesla Model Y will definitely be a hit! The only question is, will it be a good or bad hit?

More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues

Know These Details Before You Think of Purchasing! The Tesla Model Y will definitely be a hit! The only question is, will it be a good or bad hit?
Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle

Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car

Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle
Tesla releases the revamped Tesla Model S capable of 402-miles becoming the world's first 400-mile electric car as compared to before when it was only capable of 250 miles.

Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Tesla releases the revamped Tesla Model S capable of 402-miles becoming the world's first 400-mile electric car as compared to before when it was only capable of 250 miles.
A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.

[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road

A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.
Toyota Motor Corp. has recently started selling its very first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in Japan as it now looks to commit more of the company's resources towards the electric vehicle market. Is the car worth the price?

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for over $42,000: Worth it or not?

Toyota Motor Corp. has recently started selling its very first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in Japan as it now looks to commit more of the company's resources towards the electric vehicle market. Is the car worth the price?
Come 2035, the UK plans to heavily switch towards the use of electronic vehicles. Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini are a few to heavily benefit.This might be quite challenging if there isn't a competent EV market when the time comes.

UK Might Pay Their Drivers to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Win-Win for Companies Like Tesla?

Come 2035, the UK plans to heavily switch towards the use of electronic vehicles. Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini are a few to heavily benefit.This might be quite challenging if there isn't a competent EV market when the time comes.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Reddit User Accuses Facebook of Stealing His Money and Scamming Small Marketing Clients

When you set up Facebook Ads, ensure that you do it properly or else you'll be locked out of your account.

SCIENCE

Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets

SpaceX will be building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel between the Earth, the moon, and Mars.

GAMES

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Introduces Aquaman, the Marauders, New Battlepass, Features, and More!

Get ready for a wet and wild adventure in Fortnite's water-themed Season with Jason Momoa's Aquaman making his first debut on the game.

CULTURE

Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

You heard it right, you can finally go on a Zoom date with none other than Keanu Reeves himself! Date? Here's how!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AI Makes Blurry Faces Sharper

AI Can Now Fix Blurry Faces Turning Them into 'Super-Resolution' Images: Here's How

The Device activating

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Xbox Series X

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

Google Maps

Google Maps Tools Can Pave Way to New Pokemon Go-like Game Developers: Here's How

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car

[Review] New Kodo-Inspired Mazda BT-50 ute Unveiled in Australia: Here's Why Choose it Over Predecessors

More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues

Tesla of the Sky: Would You Ride the Velis Electro Airplane?

Real Time Analytics