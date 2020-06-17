Games

[Rumor] EA Play 2020 Is Happening Soon: Will They Reveal Apex Legends On The Nintendo Switch?

By Jared N. , Jun 17, 2020 09:47 PM EDT

A particular rumor has been circulating the internet about Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends coming to the Nintendo Switch, and other rumors say that they will be revealed at Electronic Arts' EA Play Live 2020 event soon. Here's a countdown for the event on the official site.

Apex Legends art
(Photo : Respawn Entertainment)

There aren't any leaked pictures, videos, or details about it to talk about. However, Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat has been accurate with numerous Nintendo leaks recently. Here is what Grubb had to say about Apex Legends coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Will Apex Legends Be Ported To The Nintendo Switch?

According to Jeff Grubb, a conference call was recently held by EA with its investors. Something interesting that EA mentioned is that they wanted to look at supporting the Nintendo Switch more seriously. This statement from EA isn't definite proof of what exactly they're considering to port to the Switch.

EA considering the Switch more seriously could mean that Apex Legends will be taking the dive into the hybrid video game console/handheld game console from Nintendo.

Apex Legends screenshot
(Photo : Respawn Entertainment)

However, other EA games, like EA's classic games, would be great additions to the Switch's library. But the work that they would have to do seems like it would be too much. With Apex Legends though, porting it to the Switch would be worth their time and money since it's a game that many people have been playing for more than a year.

There isn't any concrete evidence that Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch. All we can do is wait and see if Grubb's prediction is correct by watching the EA Play Live 2020 event. The event airs at 7 PM ET on June 18th, 2020.

Read Also: Nintendo Says There Were More Accounts Compromised Than Previously Reported: How To Protect Yours From Data Breach

What Is Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is a game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The genre people use to describe Apex Legends is a battle royale, and it's been a prominent genre of video game for a few years.

Respawn Entertainment developed the famous Titanfall series of games, which is where Apex Legends borrows many mechanics from. Examples of borrowed mechanics are the movement system and the gunplay.

On the official Apex Legends website, they claim that the game is the next evolution of battle royale games. The site urges you to show everyone what you're made of in Apex Legends. They tell you that the game is a free-to-play battle royale game where Legends from around the Frontier face head-on to win glory, fame, and fortune.

The site claims that the characters are legendary. When you play the game, you can explore the roster of characters they offer, and each of them has a unique story, personality, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.

On the site, it'll tell you that you will have the ultimate squad. When you're playing the game, you'll be teamed up with up to two other players after you choose a Legend. Then, you will have to work together and combine your strengths to become the last squad standing.

Finally, the site says that Apex Legends is a strategic battle royale game. You will have to learn and master each of your Legend's abilities and make strategic decisions in split-second moments. To win, you'll need to use the strengths of your squad to your advantage during the 60-player matches.

Read Also: What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

TAG Respawn Entertainment, electronic arts, ea, Apex Legends, Nintendo Switch

Related Articles

EA has revealed their new Star Wars game, Star Wars: Squadrons, along with its system requirements. Will you be able to run it on your PC?

What Are The System Requirements For Star Wars: Squadrons For PC?

EA has revealed their new Star Wars game, Star Wars: Squadrons, along with its system requirements. Will you be able to run it on your PC?
In Pokemon, the legendary Pokemon have always been similar in some way. In the latest generation of Pokemon, the legendary Pokemon stand out from the ones from previous generations. But why is that?

Why The Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta and Zacian From Sword and Shield Are More Unique Than Previous Generations

In Pokemon, the legendary Pokemon have always been similar in some way. In the latest generation of Pokemon, the legendary Pokemon stand out from the ones from previous generations. But why is that?
If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!

How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch

If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!
If you're wondering where to get and how to play The Wonderful 101: Remastered, you'll find that the upgraded version for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC might be much better than the previous Wii version.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Review and Guide: Where to Download Online

If you're wondering where to get and how to play The Wonderful 101: Remastered, you'll find that the upgraded version for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC might be much better than the previous Wii version.
Kalypso Media Group brings Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch this May 19, 2020. Find out where to get it and how much you have to pay in this article.

Where to Download Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch

Kalypso Media Group brings Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for Nintendo Switch this May 19, 2020. Find out where to get it and how much you have to pay in this article.
What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.

EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Twitter Voice Message: How To Tweet Your Talk [Step by Step Guide]

Voice recognition has proven its usefulness time and time again, especially when living out our daily lives.

SCIENCE

Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets

SpaceX will be building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel between the Earth, the moon, and Mars.

GAMES

Here's Why Horizon Forbidden West Is Not Coming To The PS5 When It Launches

Horizon Forbidden West won't be releasing anytime this year. It seems as if the reason isn't as complicated as you think.

CULTURE

Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

You heard it right, you can finally go on a Zoom date with none other than Keanu Reeves himself! Date? Here's how!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AI Makes Blurry Faces Sharper

AI Can Now Fix Blurry Faces Turning Them into 'Super-Resolution' Images: Here's How

The Device activating

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Xbox Series X

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

Google Maps

Google Maps Tools Can Pave Way to New Pokemon Go-like Game Developers: Here's How

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

The Reason For PlayStation 5's Bulky Size Has Been Revealed

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

[Leak?] A Digital Showcase From Bethesda Softworks Might Take Place Next Month: More Information On Starfield?

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Introduces Aquaman, the Marauders, New Battlepass, Features, and More!

Real Time Analytics