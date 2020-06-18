Culture

Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Finally Engaged? This Video Might Give us a Hint

By CaseQ. , Jun 18, 2020

If you have watched The Bachehlor, then you must know the man himself, Peter Weber.

The question of their engagement is still nothing but rumors and baseless speculation thrown around by people.

But now, with the release of a video montage with him and Kelley Flanagan together, fanboys and fangirls of the couple are wondering whether the two are engaged despite only going out together for only 3 months as noted by The Hollywood Gossip.

What's shocking about this development is that Peter had sent Kelley home just before entering the round where he meets her parents. 30 other women have also auditioned for the role and were sent packing.

For those of you who do not know, here is a little bit of background about him.

He was born on August 4, 1991. He managed to place third on the 15th season of The Bachelorette and was later cast as the star of season 24 of The Bachelor. He also works as a commercial pilot for Delta Air Lines while not much is known about her partner other than she was born on February 25, 1992.

From Hannah Ann Sluss to Kelley Flanagan

Everyone loves a good love story and sometimes, it's not all flowers and roses.

Before getting together with Kelley, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss then ghosted her totally.

He then proceeded to date Madison Prewett for only 48 hours before moving their separate ways.

After calling Kelley, they quarantined together and now claim that they're happily in love and show no concern with what other people think of their relationship according to an article form Monsters and Critics. 

To prove how much he loves her, Peter has created a video montage of the two of them happily enjoying their time together. You can see the video below. 

Spin The Globe: Miami

"Spin The Globe: Miami", the caption that Peter placed in his Instagram post is the latest slickly-produced love leter to her.

But unfortunately, the video montage is nothing more than that- a video montage of the two of them. So, you can dispel the rumors of their engagement now. 

Nonetheless, Madison is still happy for the couple saying: ""Obviously I loved Peter, and I'm happy that he's found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and that his family loves and supports." as noted by The Cosmopolitan

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber continue to anger fans

With America still being one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, the governors of each state have done all they from enforcing safety protocols to restricting travel to maintaining social distancing. 

But not all of them play by the rules of the state. There are some who just wanna go out for the heck of it. 

Fans criticized their actions for their blatant disregard of the rules. 

The Miami trip wasn't common knowledge among Bachelor fans, but the video ensured that the public would know about their nonessential travel.

Even before the video montage was released, the couple flew all the way to California to visit his parents before going back to Chicago.

Peter and Kelley have yet to explain why they decided to defy public health advisories. 

