Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way [Core, Silver, and Ore]

In case you haven't heard, the latest farming simulation slash adventure game was already released for PC and Nintendo Switch called Summer in Mara.

Developed by Chibig, gamers play a little adventurer girl called Koa whose objective is to take care of the own island by farming the land and crafting new tools in order to survive.

But over time, Koa will eventually become based on Disney's Moana where players "see the line where the sky meets the sea and it calls you. Because no one knows, how far it'll go. As the wind on your sails on the sea stay behind you, one day you'll know for if you go there's just no telling how far you'll go." The lyrics kind of explains the whole thing, don't you agree?

One of the features that Nintendo listed for the game is an open ocean with over 20 islands to explore and to loot for treasure. One advice would be to take note of the day and night cycle that will affect the island's climate and possibly also the time you set sail. Other than customizing your own paradise with buildings, crops and farm animals, you get to meet multiple characters and partake in more than 100 quests.

How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara

Now, just like most adventure-based games, the first thing the player prioritizes is money and resources which will be used to craft objects.

In the game, the game's primary resources are copper, silver and ore ingots that will prove useful to create better inventory.

Here is a guide provided by Gamers Heroes that walks the players step by step on what you have to do before unlocking the ability to make your own ingots using the workbench on your main island.

Building a Better Hammer. This will serve as your starting point which only requires 2 Copper Ingots. Unless you have enough money to buy them from one of the vendors on the island of Qaris, then you'll have to follow along the Koa's main quests until you see an old lady at the lighthouse informing of of Blacksmith Akaji's return. Going to Blacksmith Akaji. Although his shop which is located next to the mansion surrounded by a large fence, it will be unlocked once he returns. Speak to the Blacksmith. By doing so, you'll be able to learn the recipe for a Silver hammer which serves as the upgraded version of your base hammer. Crafting the hammer. Now that you have learned the recipe, it's time to go to work. Craft it and you are good. As a bonus, you'll be able to unlock ore recipes that allow you to make copper and silver ingots as well as a pig pen. You can also check how to get other ingredients like flour here.

