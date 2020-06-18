Games

Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way [Core, Silver, and Ore]

By CaseQ. , Jun 18, 2020 04:30 AM EDT

In case you haven't heard, the latest farming simulation slash adventure game was already released for PC and Nintendo Switch called Summer in Mara. 

Developed by Chibig, gamers play a little adventurer girl called Koa whose objective is to take care of the own island by farming the land and crafting new tools in order to survive.

But over time, Koa will eventually become based on Disney's Moana where players "see the line where the sky meets the sea and it calls you. Because no one knows, how far it'll go. As the wind on your sails on the sea stay behind you, one day you'll know for if you go there's just no telling how far you'll go." The lyrics kind of explains the whole thing, don't you agree?

One of the features that Nintendo listed for the game is an open ocean with over 20 islands to explore and to loot for treasure. One advice would be to take note of the day and night cycle that will affect the island's climate and possibly also the time you set sail. Other than customizing your own paradise with buildings, crops and farm animals, you get to meet multiple characters and partake in more than 100 quests.

You can check out the story trailer below. 

Read Also: [Rumor] EA Play 2020 Is Happening Soon: Will They Reveal Apex Legends On The Nintendo Switch? 

How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara

Now, just like most adventure-based games, the first thing the player prioritizes is money and resources which will be used to craft objects. 

In the game, the game's primary resources are copper, silver and ore ingots that will prove useful to create better inventory. 

Here is a guide provided by Gamers Heroes that walks the players step by step on what you have to do before unlocking the ability to make your own ingots using the workbench on your main island. 

  1. Building a Better Hammer. This will serve as your starting point which only requires 2 Copper Ingots. Unless you have enough money to buy them from one of the vendors on the island of Qaris, then you'll have to follow along the Koa's main quests until you see an old lady at the lighthouse informing of of Blacksmith Akaji's return. 
  2. Going to Blacksmith Akaji. Although his shop which is located next to the mansion surrounded by a large fence, it will be unlocked once he returns. 
  3. Speak to the Blacksmith. By doing so, you'll be able to learn the recipe for a Silver hammer which serves as the upgraded version of your base hammer. 
  4. Crafting the hammer. Now that you have learned the recipe, it's time to go to work. Craft it and you are good. As a bonus, you'll be able to unlock ore recipes that allow you to make copper and silver ingots as well as a pig pen. You can also check how to get other ingredients like flour here

Read Also: Why The Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta and Zacian From Sword and Shield Are More Unique Than Previous Generations

TAG summer in mara, Ingots

Related Articles

Summer in Mara is out! Here's a secret to get past fishing and straight into making a fish dish in no time.

Summer in Mara Game Guide: How to Make a Fish Dish

Summer in Mara is out! Here's a secret to get past fishing and straight into making a fish dish in no time.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Twitter Voice Message: How To Tweet Your Talk [Step by Step Guide]

Voice recognition has proven its usefulness time and time again, especially when living out our daily lives.

SCIENCE

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!

GAMES

Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way

Copper, Silver and other ore ingots are used in a lot of useful recipes. This How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara guide will tell you the steps you must complete before you unlock the ability to make your own ingots using the Workbench on your Home Island.

CULTURE

Is Casio's G-Shock Limited-Edition Dragon Ball Z $250 Watch Worth It?

The latest watch designs which took its inspiration fromOne Piece and Dragon Ball Z have just been released and will soon be ready to the public.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AI Makes Blurry Faces Sharper

AI Can Now Fix Blurry Faces Turning Them into 'Super-Resolution' Images: Here's How

The Device activating

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Xbox Series X

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

Google Maps

Google Maps Tools Can Pave Way to New Pokemon Go-like Game Developers: Here's How

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

The Reason For PlayStation 5's Bulky Size Has Been Revealed

[Leak?] A Digital Showcase From Bethesda Softworks Might Take Place Next Month: More Information On Starfield?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Introduces Aquaman, the Marauders, New Battlepass, Features, and More!

EA Play 2020 Is Happening Soon: Will They Reveal Apex Legends On The Nintendo Switch?

Here's Why Horizon Forbidden West Is Not Coming To The PS5 When It Launches

Real Time Analytics