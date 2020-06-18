Review: Is Casio's G-Shock Limited-Edition Dragon Ball Z $250 Watch Worth It? [Release Date, Specs, Price]

Over the years, the Japanese watch manufacturer has designed anime-collaborated watches that have become such a huge hit among fans and collectors. From Astro Boy to Neon Genesis Evangelion to various gundam models based on the series, the latest watch designs which took its inspiration from One Piece and Dragon Ball Z have just been released and will soon be ready to the public.

Accoding to Fumiko Kudasai, a writer from Geek Culture, The upcoming One Piece x G-Shock GA-110JOP and Dragon Ball Z x G-Shock GA-110JDB limited editions will be launched in Japan, Asia and Europe, but only the availability of the watches in Japan in July and August respectively have been announced.

At first glance, anime fans can see the striking and bold color schemes that definitely match the feel of both animes.

"The One Piece x G-Shock GA110JOP watch features a body swathed in a bold mix of red, black and white, and the vibrant design certainly pays homage to the adventures of Luffy's crew of swashbuckling pirates." writes Fumiko.

She also added that the watchface reveals Luffy's iconic straw hat with the word "WANTED" on the date display while the dial is enhanced with gold accents.

You can check out the promotional video right here for Luffy's limited edition watch.

Inspired by none other than Son Goku, the Dragon Ball Z x G-Shock GA-110JDB comes in a bright orange color, with the fluorescent colours and explosive lines truly reminiscent of the fiery spirit of the series.

If the One Piece watch brings out the straw hat, you can expect to see the four-star ball as its watch face. It's In the 3 o'clock position, there is a "Z" emblem from the series logo. On the strap, there are faces of furious Goku that make the watch even cooler.

You can check out the promotional video right here for Goku's limited edition watch.

Both these amazng watches will have an exclusive packaging as well according to Lowyat.net.

Both watches will be made available in Japan come August. And it will be priced at 26,400 yen ($247 to be precise). The watches can also be purchased from Casio's online store starting available from July 22 and its Carnaby Street Store in London.

Watch Features and Specs

An article from the Maxim magazine noted that the Dragon Ball Z limited edition watch is based on the GA-110 that is equipped with the model's primary features such as shock, water and magnetic resistance, a full auto-calendar, two-year battery life, 1/1000-second stopwatch, and 29 pre-loaded time zones have been retained.

Aside from anime collaborations, Casio has also teamed up with with Bruce Lee's estate to create an MR-G series watch as a tribute to his ife as Hong Kong's greatest action movie star and his martial arts philosophy.

