Auto

Tesla Rival Nikola's Debut Truck Isn't As Great As Milton Said It Was Supposed To Be

By Jared N. , Jun 18, 2020 06:33 AM EDT

Nikola's tall prototype started to spin on its rotating stage after half an hour of large promises and promotional images and videos.

The dramatically intense music reached its peak, then suddenly the lights were turned on and a thin white sheet was taken off the Nikola One. This was when the founder of Nikola, Trevor Milton, walked onto the stage to an applause, then he put his hands on his sides and seemed to admir their company's debut truck.

Nikola One
(Photo : Nikola Motor Company)

Milton stated that the truck was amazing and that he and everyone at Nikola have been waiting a long time to show the truck to the world. He said he had difficulty containing his emotions about it.

Did Milton Seemingly Deceive The Public?

During the December 2016 event, Milton commented to the audience that suggested that the Nikola One could already be driven. This alarmed people that knew what the truck was capable of at the time.

He told Bloomberg recently that the Nikola One was missing vital components needed to power the truck and that made it inoperable. Milton said on Wednesday that key components of the vehicle were taken out temporarily for safety reasons and that the truck never drove under its power.

According to Milton during a phone interview, he claimed that he never deceived anybody.

At the event in 2016, Milton said that they had to put a chain up to secure the vehicle's controls so that no one would bump into it and damage it. He wanted to keep people from driving off with the vehicle since he claimed that it was fully functional.

Later on during the event, he said that the prototype truck wasn't a pusher, which refers to a prototype that isn't operational and it needs to be physically pushed on and off the stage.

Several people that know a bit more about the truck said that they were worried about Milton's statements. Motors and gears were missing from the internals, and there was no fuel cell in the vehicle even if it has the words H2 Zero Emission Hydrogen Electric on the truck.

Milton admitted that there was no fuel cell inside the truck, while also claiming that he never mentioned that there was one. Also, he confirmed the missing gears and motors from the vehicle were for safety reasons.

Read Also: [ANALYSIS] Should You Believe Elon Musk When He Says Tesla Cars are the Safest? Here are the Facts!

Nikola's Plans For The Future

Nikola initally planned to start delivering the One in 2020, which doesn't seem likely anymore. It's taking longer than Milton hoped it would take to enter the field.

Nikola isn't definite about when they're expecting to deliver more than 3 years after the unveiling. It seems that revenue is something that Nikola won't have this year.

On March, Nikola has stated that they will announce the production plans for their debut truck, the Nikola One, when they have established a refueling infrastructure that is stable and robust. It will take until 2022 or later for their initial hydrogen stations to start operations.

Read Also: [VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's Spacecraft Works in 10 Minutes

TAG Nikola, Nikola One, Trevor Milton, Milton

Related Articles

Nikola Motor startup will unveil later this year two innovative prototype electric vehicles.

Nikola Motor Company Aims To Transform American Transportation Industry

Nikola Motor startup will unveil later this year two innovative prototype electric vehicles.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Twitter Voice Message: How To Tweet Your Talk [Step by Step Guide]

Voice recognition has proven its usefulness time and time again, especially when living out our daily lives.

SCIENCE

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!

GAMES

Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way

Copper, Silver and other ore ingots are used in a lot of useful recipes. This How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara guide will tell you the steps you must complete before you unlock the ability to make your own ingots using the Workbench on your Home Island.

CULTURE

Is Casio's G-Shock Limited-Edition Dragon Ball Z $250 Watch Worth It?

The latest watch designs which took its inspiration fromOne Piece and Dragon Ball Z have just been released and will soon be ready to the public.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AI Makes Blurry Faces Sharper

AI Can Now Fix Blurry Faces Turning Them into 'Super-Resolution' Images: Here's How

The Device activating

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Xbox Series X

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

Google Maps

Google Maps Tools Can Pave Way to New Pokemon Go-like Game Developers: Here's How

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues

Tesla of the Sky: Would You Ride the Velis Electro Airplane?

[Review] New Kodo-Inspired Mazda BT-50 ute Unveiled in Australia: Here's Why Choose it Over Predecessors

Tesla Rival Nikola's Debut Truck Isn't As Great As Milton Said It Was Supposed To Be

Ford Mustang Mach-E Automatic Driving Review: Can the New Software Finally be Reliable?

Real Time Analytics