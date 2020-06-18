3 Best External Graphics Cards For Your Laptops [2020]

Although it's been widely agreed that portable gaming is in no way match for the personal computer or PC gaming, if there's a will, there is actually a way! If you are worried about your low graphics on your laptop, why not just buy an external graphics card?

These external additions are hacks that help upgrade your device without even having to spend on internal installations and risk incompatibility and destroying your laptop completely. These small external upgrades have quite the advantages.

Here are a few advantages of getting yourself an external graphics card:

Affordability

The first thing notable about these external additions is that they are much more affordable compared to those you have to install, this is because their technology doesn't have to be manufactured with extra precision to make everything fit inside a smaller chip but rather manufactured naturally and to what it's natural size would be like.

Another reason why this is affordable is that you also gave to save on installation costs which can rack up if you are not too careful.

Less risk

Risk is involved when you try to install a graphics card in your computer. Unless you are having a professional install the graphics card which can sometimes be quite pricey, you'd have a lower risk if you just use an external graphics card.

Effective

Upgrading your graphics and having the option of removing it when not needed not only preserves your graphics card, this comes as an easy fix for when you want to switch to high powered functions that need your graphics card, and when you just want the normal functions of a computer.

Some laptops hardware are designed not to be compatible with additional graphics cards which is why you might need a little help.

Before you buy yourself this external addition, always remember that it does not mean that you have a portable laptop, your gaming experience has to be hindered. In fact, you should be able to improve your gaming experience not just by upgrading your graphics, but also because of the portability in general.

In order to accomplish getting the right results, you'll have to buy yourself the best external graphics card adapter, here are three you might pick:

This is the most affordable adapter out there that gets the job done as simple as plugging it in. Although you might not see the beauty of simplicity, you might change your mind when you realize how affordable this adapter is.

This is a more upgraded version of the first adapter and as you'll notice, it's also flexible for both Windows and Mac gamers!

Although simple, this adapter is the most powerful adapter of them all. This adapter has the ability to host 4K Ultra HD external graphics cards to upgrade your gaming experience.

