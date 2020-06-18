Reviews
3 Best External Graphics Cards For Your Laptops [2020]
Although it's been widely agreed that portable gaming is in no way match for the personal computer or PC gaming, if there's a will, there is actually a way! If you are worried about your low graphics on your laptop, why not just buy an external graphics card?
These external additions are hacks that help upgrade your device without even having to spend on internal installations and risk incompatibility and destroying your laptop completely. These small external upgrades have quite the advantages.
Here are a few advantages of getting yourself an external graphics card:
Affordability
The first thing notable about these external additions is that they are much more affordable compared to those you have to install, this is because their technology doesn't have to be manufactured with extra precision to make everything fit inside a smaller chip but rather manufactured naturally and to what it's natural size would be like.
Another reason why this is affordable is that you also gave to save on installation costs which can rack up if you are not too careful.
Less risk
Risk is involved when you try to install a graphics card in your computer. Unless you are having a professional install the graphics card which can sometimes be quite pricey, you'd have a lower risk if you just use an external graphics card.
Effective
Upgrading your graphics and having the option of removing it when not needed not only preserves your graphics card, this comes as an easy fix for when you want to switch to high powered functions that need your graphics card, and when you just want the normal functions of a computer.
Some laptops hardware are designed not to be compatible with additional graphics cards which is why you might need a little help.
Before you buy yourself this external addition, always remember that it does not mean that you have a portable laptop, your gaming experience has to be hindered. In fact, you should be able to improve your gaming experience not just by upgrading your graphics, but also because of the portability in general.
Read Also: AMD Ryzen 4000 Review: Here's Why This Processor is Worth Waiting for
In order to accomplish getting the right results, you'll have to buy yourself the best external graphics card adapter, here are three you might pick:
StarTech.com USB to VGA Adapter - 1440x900 - External Video & Graphics Card - Dual Monitor Display Adapter - Supports Windows (USB2VGAE2),Gray
This is the most affordable adapter out there that gets the job done as simple as plugging it in. Although you might not see the beauty of simplicity, you might change your mind when you realize how affordable this adapter is.
StarTech.com USB 3.0 to DVI / VGA Adapter - 2048x1152 - External Video & Graphics Card - Dual Monitor Display Adapter Cable - Supports Mac & Windows (USB32DVIPRO), Black
This is a more upgraded version of the first adapter and as you'll notice, it's also flexible for both Windows and Mac gamers!
StarTech.com USB 3.0 to DisplayPort Adapter 4K Ultra HD, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter w/ External Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32DP4K),Black
Although simple, this adapter is the most powerful adapter of them all. This adapter has the ability to host 4K Ultra HD external graphics cards to upgrade your gaming experience.
Read Also: [Review] Why is Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Cheap? Specs that Create Lasting Impressions
Related Articles
[Freelance Graphic Designer Essentials] Touchscreen Laptop for Better Illustration
In order to stay at the top of the freelance market, you'll have to have the best equipment with you to improve your output.
Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop
In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world
Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day
Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
[Digital Nomad Essentials] Which Slim Laptop Works Best for You? ASUS, Acer, and MSI
If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.
DDR4-$800 or DDR4-5000? New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard Series is a Beast!
Leaks have started to surface the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series which boasts an Apex, Formula, Extreme, and Extreme Glacial!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Twitter Voice Message: How To Tweet Your Talk [Step by Step Guide]
Voice recognition has proven its usefulness time and time again, especially when living out our daily lives.
SCIENCE
[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag
SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!
GAMES
Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way
Copper, Silver and other ore ingots are used in a lot of useful recipes. This How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara guide will tell you the steps you must complete before you unlock the ability to make your own ingots using the Workbench on your Home Island.