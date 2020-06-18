Josef Fares Announces New Co-op Game It Takes Two: Why Would it Blow Your Mind Away?

If you have played Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out which won the 15th British Academy Games Awards for Best Multiplayer Game, then you'll be pleased to know that the creative minds behind it along with Josef Fares just recently announced their latest co-op game called: "It Takes Two".

Josef Fares and his studio Hazelight promise to blend storytelling with high-concept gameplay that will "blow your f**king mind away".

In a report from IGN whose reporters are on the scene covering the EA Play Live event, the plot of this work of fiction revolves around a child who goes by May whose parents (Rose and Cody) are about to go on a divorce. To prevent that, the creates an imaginary version of themselves via toy dolls and controls them and their emotions in order to make progress throughout the game.

The director has expressed his dismay between other games' stories and gameplay. With this game, he is hoping to create gameplay mechanics about emotions, with different levels based on different emotions of the playable characters.

It's a "crazy roller-coaster ride," Fares said. He said that there is even a level that reflects the emotions of the parents, an example of how game mechanics and story are intertwined in It Takes Two according to a news article from Venture Beat.

He is excited about this game as he added that this won't be like any other games that the player has encountered befre emphasizing on how it's going to feel "very different, new and unique". You can check out his interview below.

It Takes Two is slated to be released in 2021 with no updates on which consoles the game is going to be released in. Stay tuned for more updates for Electronic Arts for their future releases. You can check out the gameplay trailer here.

Who is Josef Fares?

The Swedish-Libanese film director and game designer was born on September 19, 1977. He has a brother who is a movie actor and goes by Fares Fares.

In order to escape the chaos of the Lebanese Civil War, he fled to Sweden at a young age of 10 together with his family. As a film director, he was an up and coming director as declared by Variety in 2006 at the same time who also won the Nordic Council Film Prize for his film Zozo.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was the first game he directed in 2013 which highlighted the two brothers' journey to save their father was well received. 5 years later, A Way Out was released.

On December 7, 2017, Josef appeared on The Game Awards 2017 and gave a "passionate" speech while on stage with host Geoff Keighley. Because of his speech, he has received international praise among fans.

