Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Goes Virtual: How to Refund Your Ticket and Watch Online

With the threat of the pandemic still looming over our shoulders, everyone still has to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and secure.

Film and TV productions are being delayed, non-essential businesses have remained closed, concerts and events are cancelled or postponed.

However, if there is one advantage that this outbreak has caused, it's that people and businesses have found newer and more innovative ways to keep going by going digital.

Physical Event Cancelled

Just as the San Diego Comic Convention is finally going online bringing fans all around the world closer together, the Crunchyroll Expo 2020 is doing the same for its spread out fans.

In their website, the virutal expo is described as a digital event that celebrates the best and brightest in anime.

"Join us September 4 - 6 as we come together with our passionate community for amazing guest panels, interactive events, special announcements and more." as posted in their main page.

If the pandemic subsides by next year, Anime News Network wrote that the next on-site Crunchyroll Expo might take place on August 6-8, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Last year, the American distributor, publisher, and licensing company for anime and maga announced that it was partnering with pop culture events organizer Reedpop to produce this year's event at the same convention center from September 4-6. Check out their tweet below.





Attending the Crunchyroll Virtual Expo 2020

So far, there updates have been made on whether fans should purchase tickets for the anime expo or not. All it states in their website is to stay tuned for more details and announcements in their newsletter.

Ticket Refund

Don't worry about your tickets. You are going to be refunded. But, if you want to use those tickets for next year's Crunchyroll Expo instead, it will automatically be transferred by early July as a new confirmation e-mail will be sent to you within the next 6-8 weeks.

However, for those who really want their money back, then you will need to fill out the form by clicking here before July 10, 2020. If you do not see your refund after a month or need additional information, please contact them through this email: CrunchyrollExpoInfo@reedexpo.com.

For more questions and concerns with regards to this year's expo, you can check out their FAQ page here.

