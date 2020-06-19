[TIPS] The Last Of Us Part 2: Here's ALL the Safe Combinations And Locations (SPOILERS)

Finally! Players can now relive the adventure as Ellie in Naughty Dog's sequel to one of the best games of all time, The Last of Us Part II.

The game has seen a lot of positive reviews from a lot of gaming review websites, but it has also drew some negativity saying that the experience is nothing like the first.

Although, that is what the game's director Neil Druckmann intended for the game to really depart itself from the original and give a whole new feel to the game that have even made some game reviewers stop halfway through.

With game finally out on Playstation, a number of reviews and how to's have been coming in from different players and gaming websites.

This article is going to be no different as this is intended to help players with the safe combinations scattered everywhere in the world of Seattle and Jackson and other remote areas in the game.

So, without further ado, let's get scavenging. Here are the safe combinations noted by EuroGamer.net and Gamespot.

Safe #1 located in Jackson Supermarket

Players will be able to find the safe in one of the rooms at the top of the supermarket. Finding the clue for the combination is pretty simple too, as it's on the desk right next to the safe.

There is going to be a note at the desk saying that the code for the safe is birthday of the one of the employees of the month that can be found hanging around the wall. To make your life easier, the code is 07-20-13.

Safe #2 located in Westlake Bank

Explore the bank after clearing the horde. Then, go to one of the Safe Deposit Lockers door and search the bag on the floor for the Bank Heist Plans Artifact with the code 602306.

Safe #3 located in Gate West 2

You can find the safe just north of the Downtown Checkpoint, and south-west of the Courthouse. Squeeze through the open gate and you'll see a safe. The code for the safe is 0451.

Safe #4 located in the Courthouse

In the Courthouse Lobby, players will see a locked door at the far end. Break the window and enter the office.. The safe is underneath where you enter with the code being 860722.

Safe #5 located in Capitol Hill

You'll find the fifth safe after you start seeing tripwires connected to explosives, in a thrift store that's just across from a gym. Once you check the walls in the thrift store's bathroom, you'll see the code: 55-01-33.

Safe #6 located in Westlake Bank

You'll find the employee locker in a break room where you first encounter Shamblers. This is the final safe that you'll find in Seattle Day 1. To save you the trouble, the code is 1-5-2-4-3.

