Tech

Learn How to Activate Dark Mode for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

By Urian , Jun 19, 2020 03:20 AM EDT

Learn how to activate dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides. The dark feature has started to gain even more popularity as this feature not only has an aesthetically pleasing touch towards it but is also very light on the eyes and the computer battery as well. In other words, the dark mode is both beneficial for your device as well as enjoyable to look at.

Although Google has already updated quite the majority of its own mobile apple with the dark theme, there is still a handful left out from the list rollout. Docs, Sheets, and Slides are three of the popular apps that shockingly don't have a proper dark mode existing yet.

The anticipation of the dark mode

According to a certain article by 9to5google, that's still about to change in the not-so-far-away future. After the whole decompiling of the latest version of these popular apps that Google has recently uploaded onto the Play Store, they have then discovered certain traces of a particular dark theme that has not yet been enabled in these apps.

The code lines currently suggest that Google is already laying down the work in order to add the dark mode to all three apps from Slides and Sheets all the way to the most used Google docs. The groundwork was reportedly added a few weeks ago according to the article's report.

What is most important to mention is that in the previous but most recent versions of these particular code lines feature has brought out that need to announce the new changes, so that it looks like the dark mode might be added any time pretty soon.

With the right amount of luck, a particular AndroidPolice's reader was magically able to enable the awaited dark mode for all three Google apps known as the Sheets, the Slides, and the Docs.

Although it is still unknown when the exact release of the dark mode for these Google apps will be out, it's pretty much safe to assume that this upcoming feature will happen sometime pretty soon.

Read Also: Why is Lenovo Ditching Microsoft and Going with the Linux Operating System?

How to activate dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides

Although the feature is still unavailable as of this moment, the activation of the dark mode should not be as hard as you think. Depending on Google's initial release as to whether there will be a windows version or a basic mobile version, there are two possible ways to activate this feature.

The first would be to go to your home tab once it has officially been announced and scroll down in order to find the switch. If it can't be located here, another alternative could be looking at the view tab but this is still a little bit unlikely.

Google has yet to announce the launch of the dark mode. As of now, users will have to deal with the regular Google docs, sheets, and slides.

Read Also: Chrome Users Watch Out! Google Confirmed Serious New Issues With Windows 10 Release: Here's How to Fix


TAG google, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides

Related Articles

It seems like Google is planning to release their next generation of smart home speakers soon, which they have codenamed Prince.

Google's New Smart Home Speaker 'Prince' Is Coming Soon: Price, Specs, and All the Details You Need to Know

It seems like Google is planning to release their next generation of smart home speakers soon, which they have codenamed Prince.
Google is planning to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar. What's the point of hiding them?

Why Is Google Chrome Planning To Hide Full URLs In The Address Bar?

Google is planning to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar. What's the point of hiding them?
WIth the recent announcement made by Google to carry on with their summer internships, don't we ever stop to wonder and think what it is like to work for the biggest tech companies of the world?

Google Virtual Internship 2020: How to Become an Intern

WIth the recent announcement made by Google to carry on with their summer internships, don't we ever stop to wonder and think what it is like to work for the biggest tech companies of the world?
Multiple reports of malicious apps on the Android's Play Store has had Google removing numerous programs that were said to overload a user's device.

Google Reveals That Suspicious Apps Can Bypass Anti-Adware Security And Cause Ads To Flood Your Phone

Multiple reports of malicious apps on the Android's Play Store has had Google removing numerous programs that were said to overload a user's device.
A new safe folder has been created by Files by Google which can be used as your own private porn folder.

Files by Google Finally Gets a Safe Folder Specifically for Your... Dirty Collection

A new safe folder has been created by Files by Google which can be used as your own private porn folder.
Just as Internet browsers make life easier to search and browse whatever content we want, Google and other tech media giants fail to inform us that they are watching us and exploiting our data as well.

Google Chrome Incognito User? You May be Eligible for a $5000 Payout: Here's How

Just as Internet browsers make life easier to search and browse whatever content we want, Google and other tech media giants fail to inform us that they are watching us and exploiting our data as well.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How To Choose The Best iPhone Power Banks? 4 Factors to Consider and Top 3 Picks

With so many brands and options to consider, the question of choosing what power bank to get for your iPhone, Android or portable device is something that you have to consider carefully. It is after all an investment and does not come cheap in any way.

SCIENCE

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!

HOW TO

How to Watch EA Play Live: Star Wars, A Way Out, and Brothers

Don't miss out! Here's how to watch EA Play Live

CULTURE

Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Goes Virtual, New Dates for Physical Event Announced: How to Watch Online

Just as the San Diego Comic Convention is finally going online bringing fans all around the world closer together, the Crunchyroll Expo 2020 is doing the same for its spread out fans.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Smite

Cthulhu in Smite: Why Players Think He's Not a Good Fit

Google Chrome

Chrome Users Watch Out! Google Confirmed Serious New Issues With Windows 10 Release: Here's How to Fix

John Wick? Neo? Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

Demon Souls Remake

Will There Be A Demon's Souls Remake For XBox or PC?

Open For Submissions? Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Cars

Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

3 Best SSDs For The PS4 Pro [2020]: Greatly Increase Performance And Reduce Loading Times:

Robert Petersen: The Man Behind the Trending Police App "Hey Siri, I'm Being Pulled Over"

[Fact Check] Sending Your Donations to the Black Lives Matter Foundation Goes to Robert Ray Barnes and Not the Movement George Floyd Started

Why Outsourcing Software Development Is a Good Idea

Reddit User Accuses Facebook of Stealing His Money and Scamming Small Marketing Clients

Real Time Analytics