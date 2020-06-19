Auto

US Is No Longer The Top Market for BMWs And Porsches: Guess Where [Hint: Not Europe]

By CaseQ. , Jun 19, 2020 04:08 AM EDT

As we all know, the world has been struck by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is not going away anytime soon. But some countries were fortunate enough to take preventive measures before the virus spread any further. 

And thanks to such efforts, these countries were not as badly affected like the rest and still managed to keep the economy going. 

You probably heard that New Zealand and Taiwan are among those countries aforementioned in being the least affected by the COVID-19. But did you also know South Korea is included in that list?

That's right, and apparently, the economy in Korea is growing to the point that there is a sharp increase in demand for premium and luxury cars- one of which is BMW and even Porsche. 

In a news report by ABS-CBN, Holger Germann CEO of Porsche Korea told Reuters that 2020 will be one of their strongest years stating a 46% increase in sales with almost 3,500 vehicles sold in just the first 5 months of 2020 compared to 4,285 vehicles in all of 2018, and 4,204 in 2019. 

While the sales of BMW has also rose to the same percentage as the Porsche to selling almost 22,000 vehicles from in the same time frame.  

With the data presented by Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, it confirms that South Korea has surpassed the United States as the top country for sales of the BMW 5 series from January to April this year, according to BMW's South Korean unit.

A local BMW dealer in Seoul who goes by Kim Hyo-Hun mentioned that consumers are buying more vehicles with the virus slowing down. Another dealer of imported cars saying that Porsche and BMW are so popular that there are not enough of them. 

While demand is strong, supply constraints due to COVID-19 manufacturing shutdowns in Europe and the United States are expected to slow sales, dealers say.

Sales of imported cars priced over 100 million won ($82,511) jumped 70 percent to 15,667 vehicles from January to May this year, compared with a year earlier. 

Read Also: Tax Documents Confirm Tesla's Cybertruck Factory Sites Would Be In Texas and Oklahoma: Here's What the Filing Says 

The Wide Gap between the Rich and the Poor

Yang Jun-ho, a professor teaching economics at Incheon National University explains that these increasing sales are a "testament to the rising consumption power of the top class despite the pandemic," as noted by Yahoo Finance

He added that the rich people benefited from rising stock and property prices, while vulnerable workers at mom-and-pop stores lost their jobs.

Just as sales for luxury cars in South Korea, so has the unemployment rate surged to its highest level in more than 10 years in May. 

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the monthly average income of the wealthiest 20% of households rose by 6% from January to March, while the poorest 20% of households saw income unchanged. 

Read Also: Ford Mustang Mach-E Automatic Driving Review: Did the New Software Finally Get it Right?

TAG BMW

Related Articles

Although Tesla has been the most popular electronic car maker, what most people do not recognize is there are also other amazing cars offered by other carmakers as well such as Porsche, Jaguar, and even BMW!

Porsche. Jaguar. BMW: Powerful Electric Cars of 2020 Aside From Tesla

Although Tesla has been the most popular electronic car maker, what most people do not recognize is there are also other amazing cars offered by other carmakers as well such as Porsche, Jaguar, and even BMW!
Elon Musk has said that the entry-level Model 3 will cost $35,000. While a BMW Series-3 vehicle can be had for as little as $33,000. That said, if BMW’s entry-level can compete with the Model 3 on features and on specs.

BMW Is Set To Unveil Its Tesla Model 3 Competitor In September

Elon Musk has said that the entry-level Model 3 will cost $35,000. While a BMW Series-3 vehicle can be had for as little as $33,000. That said, if BMW’s entry-level can compete with the Model 3 on features and on specs.
A few months after besting Ford and General Motors, Tesla has now overtaken BMW as the fourth most valuable car manufacturer in the United States.

Tesla Outmatches BMW, Nabs World’s Fourth Most Valuable Automaker Spot

A few months after besting Ford and General Motors, Tesla has now overtaken BMW as the fourth most valuable car manufacturer in the United States.
BMW is blaming its supplier, Bosch, for the halt in production of some of the car manufacturer's sedans.

BMW Blames Bosch For Production Stoppage

BMW is blaming its supplier, Bosch, for the halt in production of some of the car manufacturer's sedans.
As usual, Tesla Model 3 release candidates are being tested at different stages of readiness and therefore, it’s not necessarily representative of the production version, which is expected to be unveiled in July.

Tesla Model 3 Interior Photo Revealed And It Looks Very Stunning

As usual, Tesla Model 3 release candidates are being tested at different stages of readiness and therefore, it’s not necessarily representative of the production version, which is expected to be unveiled in July.
As seen in the sketch that was officially released, the side profile, particularly in the hips, features heavy Aston Martin influences. Around the back, we see a modern caricature of the brand's horizontal hockey stick taillight signature.

Images Of BMW 8 Series Leak Online Ahead Of Official Reveal

As seen in the sketch that was officially released, the side profile, particularly in the hips, features heavy Aston Martin influences. Around the back, we see a modern caricature of the brand's horizontal hockey stick taillight signature.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How To Choose The Best iPhone Power Banks? 4 Factors to Consider and Top 3 Picks

With so many brands and options to consider, the question of choosing what power bank to get for your iPhone, Android or portable device is something that you have to consider carefully. It is after all an investment and does not come cheap in any way.

SCIENCE

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!

HOW TO

How to Watch EA Play Live: Star Wars, A Way Out, and Brothers

Don't miss out! Here's how to watch EA Play Live

CULTURE

Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Goes Virtual, New Dates for Physical Event Announced: How to Watch Online

Just as the San Diego Comic Convention is finally going online bringing fans all around the world closer together, the Crunchyroll Expo 2020 is doing the same for its spread out fans.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Smite

Cthulhu in Smite: Why Players Think He's Not a Good Fit

Google Chrome

Chrome Users Watch Out! Google Confirmed Serious New Issues With Windows 10 Release: Here's How to Fix

John Wick? Neo? Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

Demon Souls Remake

Will There Be A Demon's Souls Remake For XBox or PC?

Open For Submissions? Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Cars

Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Tesla of the Sky: Would You Ride the Velis Electro Airplane?

More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues

Ford Mustang Mach-E Automatic Driving Review: Can the New Software Finally be Reliable?

Tesla Rival Nikola's Debut Truck Isn't As Great As Milton Said It Was Supposed To Be

Tax Documents Confirm Tesla's Cybertruck Factory Site Would Be In Texas: 5,000 Employees To Be Hired

Real Time Analytics