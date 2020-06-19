Tech

How To Pick The Best SSD For Your Laptop: Top 3 Choices

By Jared N. , Jun 19, 2020 06:56 AM EDT

If you're an owner of a laptop and you're needing an extra speed boost when you're using it, you may want to invest in purchasing an SSD for your laptop. Most laptops will have compatibility for an NVME SSD.

Installing an NVME SSD in a laptop
(Photo : PCWorld)

An SSD is a storage drive that is like a regular hard drive but without any moving internal parts. It doesn't store data in a magnetic disk, but it stores data using flash memory. The difference between the two is why an SSD performs drastically better than a traditional hard drive.

How To Find The Best SSD

Check the SSD's write and read speeds

The speeds of the SSD's writes and reads will determine how fast the SSD is when transferring data to and from your laptop.

To explain what a write and read is so here's a summary. A write is when data is written into the SSD, while a read is when data is read from the SSD.

Check if it's power-efficient or not

Some SSDs can use up lots of power while other SSDs are efficient with it.

If you're concerned over how much power the SSD consumes, you can try finding a review or a power consumption test online from reputable websites.

Check the endurance of the SSD

SSDs use flash memory and flash memory can wear down when used too much. Specifically, after a storage cell received enough writes, it won't hold data anymore.

So if you're worried about this, the majority of SSD manufacturers have their total terabytes written or drive writers per day listed down somewhere. Check the packaging and you'll probably find the information.

The Best SSDs For A Laptop

Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology, Black/Red

Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology, Black/Red
(Photo : Amazon)

The Samsung 970 Evo SSD is powered by Samsung's V-Nand Technology. The SSD offers the best bandwidth and the highest performance when you do everyday tasks on your computer and it even excels with intensive tasks such as rendering 3D models as well as editing 4K videos with ease.

Read Also: [Review] The Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVME SSD That Can Transfer 30G Data in About 2 Minutes is Superb: Here are Other Reasons To Buy

Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive R/W 3200/2000MB/s (SB-RKTQ-1TB)

Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive R/W 3200/2000MB/s (SB-RKTQ-1TB)
(Photo : Amazon)

The Sabrent Rocket Q SSD will deliver every advantage of the flash disk technology, which means amazing speeds and excellent performance.

This SSD is at a better value than competing SSDs while being as fast as the others. If you're worried that this SSD will be difficult to install, don't worry. The SSD is a breeze to install. If you want a great value SSD, this one is for you.

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA M.2 Type 2280SS Internal SSD - CT1000MX500SSD4

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA M.2 Type 2280SS Internal SSD - CT1000MX500SSD4
(Photo : Amazon)

The Crucial MX500 SSD will deliver high performance and fantastic speed right to your laptop. This SSD is built to high quality standards and the speed has been tested thoroughly to match even the best. The security of the data on the SSD is top notch.

Read Also: 3 Best SSDs For The PS4 Pro [2020] : Greatly Increase Performance And Reduce Loading Times

TAG SSD, Laptop, Best, Amazon

Related Articles

An SSD can help a lot when gaming. That's why it would help if you bought an SSD for your PS4 Pro.

3 Best SSDs For The PS4 Pro [2020]: Greatly Increase Performance And Reduce Loading Times:

An SSD can help a lot when gaming. That's why it would help if you bought an SSD for your PS4 Pro.
If you haven't known yet, you can actually have external graphics cards for your laptop instead of having to install them!

3 Best External Graphics Cards For Your Laptops [2020]

If you haven't known yet, you can actually have external graphics cards for your laptop instead of having to install them!
This SSD is capable of storing up to 4TB of data, which makes it one of the most capable NVME SSDs you can buy right now. What else is this SSD good at?

The Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVME SSD Is One Of The Best Of Its Kind

This SSD is capable of storing up to 4TB of data, which makes it one of the most capable NVME SSDs you can buy right now. What else is this SSD good at?
In order to stay at the top of the freelance market, you'll have to have the best equipment with you to improve your output.

[Freelance Graphic Designer Essentials] Touchscreen Laptop for Better Illustration

In order to stay at the top of the freelance market, you'll have to have the best equipment with you to improve your output.
Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.

Capture The Best Moments In Life With These Amazing Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frames

Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.
Charge up and free up your devices with these best wireless chargers available on Amazon that were made to be efficient in both cost and output.

Wireless Is The Way To Go And These Chargers Are The Best Of The Bunch

Charge up and free up your devices with these best wireless chargers available on Amazon that were made to be efficient in both cost and output.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How To Pick The Best SSD For Your Laptop

An SSD can increase the speeds of the data transfers in your laptop. Here's how you can pick the best one.

SCIENCE

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!

GAMES

Burnout Paradise Remastered for the Nintendo Switch: Can We Expect It to Be Better than the Xbox One, PS4, and PC Version?

Check out if the upcoming Burnout Paradise Remastered is really worth your money for Nintendo Switch.

CULTURE

Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Goes Virtual, New Dates for Physical Event Announced: How to Watch Online

Just as the San Diego Comic Convention is finally going online bringing fans all around the world closer together, the Crunchyroll Expo 2020 is doing the same for its spread out fans.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Fact Check] Be Careful Donating to the Black Lives Matter Foundation: You Might Not be Sending to the Movement George Floyd Started But to Robert Ray Barnes

[Fact Check] Sending Your Donations to the Black Lives Matter Foundation Goes to Robert Ray Barnes and Not the Movement George Floyd Started

Nikola One

Tesla Rival Nikola's Debut Truck Isn't As Great As Milton Said It Was Supposed To Be

[New Video] See the Close Up of the Proud SpaceX Crew Dragon as it Flaunts the NASA Logo and the American Flag

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

One Piece and Dragon Ball Z Limited Edition G-Shock Watches

Is Casio's G-Shock Limited-Edition Dragon Ball Z $250 Watch Worth It?

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man

Spider-Man Screenwriter Reveals James Cameron's Biggest Influence in the Movie

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

3 Best SSDs For The PS4 Pro [2020]: Greatly Increase Performance And Reduce Loading Times:

[Fact Check] Sending Your Donations to the Black Lives Matter Foundation Goes to Robert Ray Barnes and Not the Movement George Floyd Started

Why Outsourcing Software Development Is a Good Idea

Reddit User Accuses Facebook of Stealing His Money and Scamming Small Marketing Clients

What Are Cell Phone Repeaters A Detailed Guide

Real Time Analytics