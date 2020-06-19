IT Fun
Upcoming Snapdragon 865+? Here's What We Can Expect
ASUS incorporates the Snapdragon 865+ chip into mobile devices like the Samsung Note 20. A source stated in an article that the Snapdragon 865+ chip would be incorporated into mobile devices soon. Rumors about the Snapdragon 865+ have surfaced all over the internet for the past few weeks now. However, there is currently confirmation on the matter.
Ice Universe, a famous leaker on mobile phone technology, has stated in a recent tweet the Snapdragon 865+ chip will be embedded into the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Because of this statement, it can be concluded that the Snapdragon 865+ is making its way to smartphone technology.
Not much was revealed on the specs and distinct features the Snapdragon 865+ has. The features of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 855+, will most probably be incorporated to the newer chip.
The Snapdragon 865+, however, will have more enhanced features and upgrades integrated into its chipboard. One may even say that the newer chip will be a bunk up from the older chip.
ASUS chips
Since the ASUS chip is known for its enhanced gaming quality in computer and laptop devices, people can presume that the chip will bring better gaming quality into mobile devices. The ASUS chips are considered to be the computer and electronics company's flagship products as of now.
Mobile phone manufacturing companies such as Samsung and other well-known phone brands will be able to incorporate the Snapdragon 865+ when it is available on hand. There is also a possibility that ASUS's newest chip will wield a 5G modulator-demodulator (or modem, for short).
If the Snapdragon 865+ does establish a 5G modem, there is a high chance that mobile devices that utilize the new ASUS chip will be of a lower price compared to its preceding chip.
The semiconductor and software company Qualcomm has consolidated the 5G modem into many smartphones. This also comprises the mobile devices that will be wielding the Snapdragon 865+.
Usually, in these cases, smartphones will be sold in two variations. The variations will include the mobile devices with the 5G modem and the ones without the 5G modem.
Read Also: Files by Google has a New Safe Folder that Helps You Hide and Encrypt Your... Dirty Collection
5G technology
In Qualcomm's official website, they have confirmed that the Snapdragon 865+ is coming to mobile devices everywhere that utilize the 5G modem. The ASUS chip will also incorporate AI engines that scale up to 5th gen Qualcomm boards.
The goal of the Snapdragon 865+ is to promote high-performing internal systems for gaming phones. In addition to this, it also wants to incorporate AI technology into these gaming devices. Qualcomm also emphasized its support of the camera aspect of phones, producing videos of high-quality that are taken in fast speeds.
Moreover, the ASUS chip can also capture images with quality as high as 64MP. It is no secret that the video game and entertainment industry has thrived so much for the past few decades. People are now able to play anywhere they go and whenever they want to.
The Snapdragon 865+ allows gamers to play in the most efficient and fun way possible.
Read Also: AMD Ryzen 4000 Review: Here's Why This Processor is Worth Waiting for
Related Articles
[Leak] Asus ROG Phone 3: Why Would Anyone Need this Monstrous 12GB RAM Mobile Phone?
Why on earth would anyone need an octa-core 12GB RAM phone? Asus ROG Phone 3 rumors leaked.
[Digital Nomad Essentials] Which Slim Laptop Works Best for You? ASUS, Acer, and MSI
If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.
Boost Your Gaming Signal with These Wi-Fi Adaptors: ASUS, TP, or Netgear
If you want to boost your connection without using a LAN or Ethernet, you might want to get yourself a Wi-Fi adaptor. Here are a few adaptors that could really improve your connection.
Gamer's Dream Come True: Quad-Core Zen 2 Processor for Just $99! AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Now Affordable!
AMD has just recently decided to drop the prices of their quad-core Zen 2 processor, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100! How is AMD dropping their prices even more?
DDR4-$800 or DDR4-5000? New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard Series is a Beast!
Leaks have started to surface the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series which boasts an Apex, Formula, Extreme, and Extreme Glacial!
Gamer's Dream Come True! ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Sells At Only $900 ($300 Off)! GTX 1660, Ti Graphics Card, Ryzen 7, and More!
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G is now being priced at only $900, which is a massive $300 drop from its original price! The laptop comes with a Ryzen 7 processor, 512 SSD, and many more!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How To Pick The Best SSD For Your Laptop
An SSD can increase the speeds of the data transfers in your laptop. Here's how you can pick the best one.
SCIENCE
[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag
SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!
GAMES
Burnout Paradise Remastered for the Nintendo Switch: Can We Expect It to Be Better than the Xbox One, PS4, and PC Version?
Check out if the upcoming Burnout Paradise Remastered is really worth your money for Nintendo Switch.