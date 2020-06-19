Games

[Screenshots] Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Songs and Characters Teased

By Casey Q. , Jun 19, 2020 11:14 PM EDT

Every Disney fan has heard of Kingdom Hearts, a franchise involving the crossover of characters between the Disney universe and that of Square Enix. Players get to meet and play their favorite Disney, Pixar, and Sqaure Enix character as they go up against the main villain, Xehanort throughout the series.

The fans of the series will be pleased to know that a new Kingdom Hearts game has been announced and it will be called "Melody of Memory".

According to a blog from WorthPlaying.com, this latest addition in the Kingdom Hearts franchise will highlight over 140 musical tracks and will feature the return of 20 characters in the Kingdom Hearts universe.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is a rhythm-action game that provides fans with an unmissable opportunity to relive their favorite moments like never before such as jamming out to the timeless tracks of Kingdom Hearts III and many more.

This ultimate celebration of music and adventure marks the Kingdom Hearts series' first appearance on the Nintendo Switch will be released on Fall 2020. Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will also be released for the XBox One and PS4 later in the year. Stay tuned to more announcements. 

As of February 2019, the Kingdom Hearts series has shipped more than 30 million copies worldwide. A wide variety of related merchandise has been released along with the games, including soundtracks, figurines, companion books, light novels, cards, comic series and an upcoming TV series.

You'll get fan favorite characters like Sora, Donald, Goofy, Riku, Kairi, Hercules, and plenty of others. 

You can check out the trailer for the new game below.

The songs in the new game

Disney has a power to make the world closer together through the many movies it has released. Especially the ones that involve princesses in particular. 

As of this writing, only these following songs have been confirmed based on the trailer shown above. Some of them are Disney Classics while others may be unfamiliar to you. Here are the confirmed sonsg so far as noted by Siliconera.com

  • Arabian Dream
  • Busting Up on the Beach
  • Darkness of the Unknown 
  • Day in Agrabah
  • Go for It
  • Night of Fate
  • Rage Awakened -The Origin-
  • Roxas
  • To Our Surprise
  • Under the Sea

These aforementioned songs should provide players a hint on some of the locations that are going to be found in the game. "Under the Sea" will take inspiration from Ariel's world as players explore Atlantica while "To Our Surprise" is taken from the movie 'Alice in Wonderland' and Kingdom Hearts' version of Agrabah taken from Aladdin. 

You can also check out some of the screenshots below as taken by Ricky Berg who writes for the Nintendo Wire.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
(Photo : Kingdom Hearts)
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
(Photo : Kingdom Hearts)

