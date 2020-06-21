Snapchat's AR Camera Can Do More Than Identifying Dog Breeds: It Can Solve Math and More!

Just as Huawei has the technology that helps its users identify the kinds of plan species by using the camera, Snapchat has also integrated that kind of technology in its own camera as well.

In a report from Business Insider, the company introduced Scan, a press-and-hold-activated feature that gives users more information when they point their camera at various objects and surroundings during the Snap Partner Summit.

Now, you can use Scan not only to identify dog species and plant breeds, but you can also use Scan to solve math problems and obtain nutrition information for packaged food.

Snapchat's Augmented Reality Camera Scan Feature

The Scan object-recognition feature isn't something new as it made its debut last year to comepete with other tech giants.

Snap says the additions to Scan - including Dog Scanner, PlantSnap, and Nutrition Scanner, and various brand experiences - will be made available to users later this year.

Aside from the fact that users can see a girl dancing when pointing their phone towards a flat surface, users can also Scan to recognize real-life items to buy on Amazon.

This year's Snap Partner Summit took place online because of the current pandemic. Snapchat has been known to invest in augmented reality and object recognition technology since 2017.

In this year's Snap Partner Summit, Snap also unveiled a new "action bar" for navigating Snapchat, as well as additions to its slate of original content and games, and in-conversation Minis for friends to coordinate and plan activities together.

Check out what went down in Snapchat's Partner Summit.

'Snap Focus' that Promotes Education Courses

In a report from Social Media Today, Snapchat has launched a new education platform for marketers to provide tips and notes on how to get the most out of the platform's various ad options.

Similar to Facebook's 'Blueprint' and Twitter's 'Flight School', 'Snap Focus' offers a range of courses on the various Snap ad options and tools, which include overviews and visual rundowns together with tests to make sure you've learned something.

"The Snap Focus curriculum features six courses that will give you a foundational understanding of Snapchat, the Snapchat Generation, advertising formats and opportunities, how to deploy media and creative campaigns in Ads Manager, and creative best practices." as explained by Snapchat.

According to Kathryn Carter, a local business owner in Australia reported that Australia has been frequently used by brands to boost their brand name and reputation for small businesses.

In a report from AdNews, one of the new features is the roll out of Places on Maps which will allow businesses to promote themselves as communities exit lockdowns. In this way, Snapchat gets a bigger slice of advertising revenue from small businesses.

"Especially at the moment when businesses are wanting to connect with consumers, and also to let them know that they're open. We are now proud to be able to have a solution which will be relevant, which will be acceptable, and which will be really easy for them to use and get behind." Carter adds.

You can check out the full version of the summit below.

