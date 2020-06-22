Auto
Elon Musk Confirms Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: How Much Longer Do We Have to Wait?
Tesla is currently producing the Model Y accompanied with 5 seats but it seems like the automaker has been promising an out of this world 7-seat configuration and CEO Elon Musk has just updated the timeline.
The fact that the idea of a 7-seat configuration was supported shows probably the biggest surprise in the world of SUVs when it was unveiled sometime last year. During the unveiling, it was hard to get a really crispy look at the said third-row seat and the company so far has only produced a 5-seat version of the Model Y.
Elon Musk confirmed?
Just last night, CEO Elon Musk stated on his Twitter that there is a 7-seat Model Y that is expected to go into production soon! According to the Tweet, the Tesla Model Y could be ready "probably in early Q4."
Probably early Q4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2020
The first deliveries would be placed around October or even on November of 2020. The huge question that's hanging over everyone's shoulders would be how is Tesla going to deliver the Model Y with those two extra seats?
Over the previous years since Tesla finally unveiled the Model Y prototype, Electrek has been able to get quite a few glimpses at the model's third-row seat but it has actually been raising concerns with regards to its usefulness due to the overly limited legroom.
Read Also: Tesla Saved My Life: Model 3 Owner Shares How a Car Accident Could Have Ended up in Serious Damage
Tesla Model Y
It has currently led to different people suggesting that Tesla might actually head out with the rear-facing seats for the production version of the upcoming 7-seater Model Y. During this whole Model Y teardown, a certain Sandy Munro has stated that he believes to have found some new evidence that Tesla might have actually been working on some features in order to receive the said rear-facing third row.
Although it is still quite unclear as to what the whole production version of the Model Y along with the 7 seats will look like, Tesla though has certainly been investing in trying to come up with the perfect rear-facing seats as of recent.
For the starting years of the previous Model S, Tesda was actually offering the rear-facing seat option in order to make the sedan seat 5 different adults and also 2 children at a time. The automaker then ended up stopping the option, but more recently, the company has been discussing the idea of bringing back the rear-facing seats in order for it to be big enough for adults to fit in the Model S.
The new seats sit on high expectations to be part of a much larger update to the Tesla Model S that's coming out later this summer and is said to include the Plaid mode along with a tri-motor powertrain as well.
Read Also: Ford Mustang Mach-E Automatic Driving Review: Did the New Software Finally Get it Right?
Related Articles
Germany Court Says Tesla's Use of 'Autopilot' is 'Misleading' as It Isn't What They Claimed It To Be
Many people think that the innovative Autopilot system of Tesla is one of the greatest vehicle innovations of modern times. It seems that Germany thinks Tesla saying their system is Autopilot is misleading.
Tesla Saved My Life: Model 3 Owner Shares How a Car Accident Could Have Ended up in Serious Damage
A driver met a huge accident but luckily, he was driving a Tesla.
Tax Documents Confirm Tesla's Cybertruck Factory Site Would Be In Texas: 5,000 Employees To Be Hired
Elon Musk's Tesla is searching for a site for their second United States auto factory, and they have targeted an area in Austin, Texas.
[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag
SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!
Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets
SpaceX will be building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel between the Earth, the moon, and Mars.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Awesome New Tech Features Are Arriving for Glasses
The world of glasses is changing quickly, leading to the development of new tech features for glasses. This includes smart glasses.
SCIENCE
CERN Okays Ambitious $23bn 62-mile Super-Collider Project: Where Will it Get Funds Though?
experts must design the new collider and determine whether the design is feasible. CERN Council details a plan that will ultimately take place in two phases, the first of which will be more immediate and will involve the electron-positron collider.
TECH
Attention! Rockstar Games is Now in Trouble as Apple Starts to Remove Unlicensed Games in China
It's time to say goodbye to a few of your favorite games on the App Store.