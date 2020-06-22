Tech

Apple iOs 14 Updates: Find My Tracking, Messages Group Chat, Wallpapers, New Developer Tools, and More

During Apple's first virtual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday, the iPhone maker provided viewers with a preview of different updates that users can expect with the upcoming iOS 14.


Some of them are as follows:

Find My Tracking 

Apple's Find My will soon be useful for more than tracking down your lost AirPods or a stolen iPhone. When iOS 14 arrives, it'll introduce a network accessory program that allows finding third-party devices. A draft specification for hardware makers is available now, although you'll clearly have to wait until both the general release of iOS 14 and finished implementations for those gadgets.

New Developer Tools

Following the Platforms State of the Union address this afternoon at WWDC20 Apple has shared some highlights on its new developer tech and tools to "foster the next generation of apps." These include Xcode 12, new features in SwiftUI, App Clips and Widgets in iOS and iPadOS 14, improved access to Apple's platforms like Find My and HomePod, as well as a new App Store Review process that gives developers a way to "challenge" guidelines.

New Group Chat Features:


Enter Apple with some much needed new tools to rein in the free-for-all that is the Messages group chat. In iOS 14, which is set to roll out in September, Messages will come with inline replies, which is a threading feature that lets users respond to messages directly. The new-and-improved Messages app will also feature the ability to tag someone, sending them a notification directly, with a feature called Mentions. 


New light and dark mode wallpapers 

As with all recent iOS wallpapers, iOS 14's new choices are available in light mode and dark mode variants. This means there are 3 to choose from, each available in two different options. These wallpapers are similar to the designs Apple introduced with iOS 13 last year.

