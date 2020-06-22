Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song

Fanboys and fangirls would kill for some face time together with their idols and celebrity crushes. Zoe among others is one of the many lucky patients who not only got to meet, but was also serenaded a special song from American singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon.

Musicians On Call

In an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic that has affected almost everyone we know and love, countless doctors and medical practitioners continue to their dedication and commitment to save as many lives as they can.

Citizens are often reminded to stay indoors and to do their part in making sure no one else gets contracts the disease not only by following safety precautions and guidelines, but to also practice social distancing as well.

But some people really go the extra mile in showing their appreciation and gratitude to the modern-day heroes.

Such is the example of Musicians On Call's (MOC), an orgnanization dedicated to bring the healing power of music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities which is more important now than ever in this trying time when many patients and caregivers are experiencing even more isolation and uncertainty together with Hyundai's Hope On Wheels (HHOW).

In order to bring the joy of music to children's hospitals nationwide, they have come up with the outreach program, "Healing Through Music" in which patients, nurses, and doctors will be surprised with live, virtual interactions and performances from their favorite celebrity artists. Audiences can tune in every day at 7pm EST during the caregiver shift change as these artists bring a spark of joy to their lives.

The latest addition to celebrity singers and songwriters giving hope to kids everywhere is none other than Andrew Ross McMahon. Born on September 3, 1982, he served as the vocalist, pianist and primary lyricist for the bands Something Corporate and main songwriter for Jack's Mannequin and performs solo both under his own name as well as his moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

Zoe's Special Connection to Andrew

Andrew McMahon, also a cancer survivor dedicated his 2008 song called Swim to Zoe while he was still recovering from cancer himself.

After the song, you can see Zoe's parents recounting that one special moment that she had with his music.

"So Zoe had a cardiac arrest and a stroke 2 years ago and afterwhich landed in a coma for a month. When she wasn't waking up, a couple from a group of music therapists introduced her dad and I to music therapy." Stacy explained. You can check out the full story of Zoe and Andrew here and from 14 News.

And after telling the music therapsist what Zoe's two favotie songs were, they were in disbelief the next day when they saw her playing her favorite Andrew McMahon song, "Cecilia and the Satellite".

Although she couldn't talk at the time and was crying instead, it felt like miracle that had been granted. And after a couple more music therapy sessions and inensive neuro rehabilitation, she can now talk and even walk.

She thanks everyone who has helped Zoe come this far into her recovery stage.

