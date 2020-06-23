Tech
WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7
Recently on their annual WWDC event, Apple confirmed that their next software updates for the Mac computing devices, the iPhone, the iPad, and the Apple Watch are coming.
In a few months, Apple will push out the updates for the devices mentioned above and they're called macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 respectively. They will come with new features, privacy enhancements, and performance upgrades.
Is Your Device Compatible With The New Software Updates?
You must be wondering if your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, or Apple Watch are compatible with the upcoming updates to the operating system. Here's how to know if your device is compatible.
Which Mac Models Work With macOS Big Sur?
Here is a list of Mac devices compatible with macOS Big Sur:
- MacBook (2015 and later)
- MacBook Air (2013 and later)
- MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later)
- Mac mini (2014 and later)
- iMac (2014 and later)
- iMac Pro (2017 and later)
- Mac Pro (2013 and later)
This upcoming update to Mac devices will be one of the most major ones in years. The update will bring drastically changed visuals, and an upgrade Safari that's faster and has better privacy.
Which iPhone Models Work With iOS 14?
Here is a list of iPhones compatible with iOS 14:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
The list of compatible devices shows that whichever device runs iOS 13 will be able to run iOS 14. No device that supports iOS 13 won't lose support for iOS 14, so you shouldn't worry about your iOS 13-supported device not being compatible with iOS 14.
The compatibility with updates on Apple devices is expansive, which the best example is the iPhone 6s that was launched five years ago.
Read More: WWDC 2020: Here's What Upset Apple App Developers
Which iPad Models Work With iPadOS 14?
Here is a list of iPads compatible with iPadOS 14:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
This list shows that if the iPad can run iPadOS 13, then it can run iPadOS 14. So if your device is already using iPadOS 14, then you can install it when it releases later this year.
The list is exhaustive as it includes the iPad Air 2, which was launched in 2015. The compatibility that Apple offers with its updates is mind-boggling.
Which Apple Watches Work With watchOS 7?
Here is a list of Apple Watches compatible with watchOS 7:
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 3
As you can see, only the three latest models will support watchOS 7. The first two models will lose support.
watchOS 7 will bring various new features such as a new activity app, sleep tracking, workouts support, and hand-washing reminders.
Read More: [WWDC 2020 Highlights] Apple Is Changing Its App Store Guidelines To Make App Developers Happy
Related Articles
WWDC 2020: Apple Plans To Upgrade Your AirPods By Making The Sound You Listen To Feel Cinematic
Apple has many upgrades in store for the AirPods Pro, but what exactly are the upgrades that are planned? Here's what's coming to your AirPods.
Apple Is Changing Its App Store Guidelines To Make App Developers Happy
After an outcry from Apple app developers, the tech giant seems to be making changes to cater to their wishes.
Attention! Rockstar Games is Now in Trouble as Apple Starts to Remove Unlicensed Games in China
It's time to say goodbye to a few of your favorite games on the App Store.
How to Watch Apple's WWDC Online: Keynote Live Unveiling the New OS?
There have been rumors going on and on about what this year's Apple WWDC online will be bringing to the table. Could the rumors be true?
WWDC 2020: Here's What Upset Apple App Developers
Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
WWDC 2020: Apple Plans To Upgrade Your AirPods By Making The Sound You Listen To Feel Cinematic
Apple has many upgrades in store for the AirPods Pro, but what exactly are the upgrades that are planned? Here's what's coming to your AirPods.
SCIENCE
CERN Okays Ambitious $23bn 62-mile Super-Collider Project: Where Will it Get Funds Though?
experts must design the new collider and determine whether the design is feasible. CERN Council details a plan that will ultimately take place in two phases, the first of which will be more immediate and will involve the electron-positron collider.
GAMES
World of Magic Roblox Guide: How to Play, Cheats and Tips to Level up Fast
If you are familiar with Arcane Adventures, then you are sure to love the sequel, World of Magic. Think of Harry Potter except on a lower scale. Players and gamers will get to explore the world, learn magic skills, form their own guilds as they battle other players.
CULTURE
Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song
In an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic that has affected almost everyone we know and love, countless doctors and medical practitioners continue to their dedication and commitment to save as many lives as they can.