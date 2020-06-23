WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7

Recently on their annual WWDC event, Apple confirmed that their next software updates for the Mac computing devices, the iPhone, the iPad, and the Apple Watch are coming.

In a few months, Apple will push out the updates for the devices mentioned above and they're called macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 respectively. They will come with new features, privacy enhancements, and performance upgrades.

Is Your Device Compatible With The New Software Updates?

You must be wondering if your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, or Apple Watch are compatible with the upcoming updates to the operating system. Here's how to know if your device is compatible.

Which Mac Models Work With macOS Big Sur?

Here is a list of Mac devices compatible with macOS Big Sur:

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

This upcoming update to Mac devices will be one of the most major ones in years. The update will bring drastically changed visuals, and an upgrade Safari that's faster and has better privacy.

Which iPhone Models Work With iOS 14?

Here is a list of iPhones compatible with iOS 14:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

The list of compatible devices shows that whichever device runs iOS 13 will be able to run iOS 14. No device that supports iOS 13 won't lose support for iOS 14, so you shouldn't worry about your iOS 13-supported device not being compatible with iOS 14.

The compatibility with updates on Apple devices is expansive, which the best example is the iPhone 6s that was launched five years ago.

Which iPad Models Work With iPadOS 14?

Here is a list of iPads compatible with iPadOS 14:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

This list shows that if the iPad can run iPadOS 13, then it can run iPadOS 14. So if your device is already using iPadOS 14, then you can install it when it releases later this year.

The list is exhaustive as it includes the iPad Air 2, which was launched in 2015. The compatibility that Apple offers with its updates is mind-boggling.

Which Apple Watches Work With watchOS 7?

Here is a list of Apple Watches compatible with watchOS 7:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

As you can see, only the three latest models will support watchOS 7. The first two models will lose support.

watchOS 7 will bring various new features such as a new activity app, sleep tracking, workouts support, and hand-washing reminders.

