Auto

Hyundai, Kia Motors and LG Chem Launch Contest to Invest in EV and Battery Startups

By CaseQ. , Jun 23, 2020 02:58 AM EDT

There has been an increasing demand for electric vehicles lately. So, in response to consumer demand, three major industries belonging to different brands namely Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation, and LG Chem are jointly sponsoring the "EV & Battery Challenge" (EVBC) as noted by Auto Connected Car News.

This is a global competition to identify up to 10 EV and battery start-ups for potential investment and collaboration which will be managed and faciliated by New Energy Nexus, an international start-up support organization.

The news article also mentioned that Hyundai will be releasing 44 eco-friendly models by 2025, half of them being electric vehicles.

The chosen start-ups will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Hyundai, Kia, and LG Chem, to develop proof-of-concept projects while leveraging the sponsors' technical expertise, resources and laboratories.

This competition will not only offer start-up businesses the chance to highlight their technological advancements in electric batteries, but will also allow the sponsors to determine secure core technological capabilities that will bring more value to their customers.

Read Also: Germany Court Says Tesla's Use of 'Autopilot' is 'Misleading' as It Isn't What They Claimed It To Be 

Contest Details

This contest is meant for start-ups that have working prototypes and are building technologies in EV charging and fleet management, power electronics and components, personalization services and battery management, systems, materials, recycling and manufacturing.

They can apply through www.evbatterychallenge.com starting now to August 28. You can check out the contest trailer below.

"Applicants that pass the first review on business feasibility and technology will go through virtual interviews in October. Then, the finalists will attend a two-day workshop in November at the Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley office, the hub for Hyundai Motor Group's open innovation in the U.S. There, Hyundai, Kia, and LG Chem will be verifying the innovative technologies of the applicants." as noted by Inside Devs. 

According to the President and Chief Innovation Officer of Hyundai Motor Group Youngcho Chi, he said that the company is looking to expanding our collaborations with start-ups that have promising and innovative ideas as we look forward to working with various start-ups that will lead the global EV market and next-generation battery innovation through a joint program with LG Chem, which has world-class battery technology,". 

Yesterday, the Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun made a visit to LG Chem's EV battery production site in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province to discuss the future of electric batteries with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in a report from The Korea Herald

Although LG has been long manufacturing EV batteries for Hyundai, the automaker is considering starting production of EVs tailored to Southeast Asia at a new plant in Indonesia alongside to acquiring a new EV battery supplier in a report from Reuters

You can check out the news report from Ariang News below. 

Read Also: Elon Musk Confirms Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: How Much Longer Do We Have to Wait?

TAG Hyndai, Kia Motors, LG

Related Articles

LG has announced a partnership with NextRadio’s holder TagStation that will have them enabling the FM radio for upcoming LG smartphones.

LG To Include FM Radio Support In Future Smartphones

LG has announced a partnership with NextRadio’s holder TagStation that will have them enabling the FM radio for upcoming LG smartphones.
LG V30 will reportedly go on sale starting September 28.

The LG V30 Sale Will Start On September 28

LG V30 will reportedly go on sale starting September 28.
The new 3D render of the Google Pixel 2 XL made by Concept Creator shows impressive features including a bezel-less display.

Google Pixel 2 XL New 3D Render Comes With Gorgeous Bezel-less Design And 3 Different Colors

The new 3D render of the Google Pixel 2 XL made by Concept Creator shows impressive features including a bezel-less display.
Recent reports reveal that the next LG smartphone, the LG V30 won’t feature the secondary display which is one of the key defining features of the LG V-series.

LG V30 Won’t Come With Secondary Display

Recent reports reveal that the next LG smartphone, the LG V30 won’t feature the secondary display which is one of the key defining features of the LG V-series.
Leaks indicate that the Google Pixel 2 will look different from the Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 2 Latest Leaks Show Flagship's Best And Worst Qualities

Leaks indicate that the Google Pixel 2 will look different from the Pixel 2 XL.
The LG V30 is rumored to come with glass rear and wireless charging support among other impressive features.

LG V30: Glass Back, Wireless Charging And Everything Else We Know So Far

The LG V30 is rumored to come with glass rear and wireless charging support among other impressive features.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

WWDC 2020: Apple Plans To Upgrade Your AirPods By Making The Sound You Listen To Feel Cinematic

Apple has many upgrades in store for the AirPods Pro, but what exactly are the upgrades that are planned? Here's what's coming to your AirPods.

SCIENCE

CERN Okays Ambitious $23bn 62-mile Super-Collider Project: Where Will it Get Funds Though?

experts must design the new collider and determine whether the design is feasible. CERN Council details a plan that will ultimately take place in two phases, the first of which will be more immediate and will involve the electron-positron collider.

GAMES

World of Magic Roblox Guide: How to Play, Cheats and Tips to Level up Fast

If you are familiar with Arcane Adventures, then you are sure to love the sequel, World of Magic. Think of Harry Potter except on a lower scale. Players and gamers will get to explore the world, learn magic skills, form their own guilds as they battle other players.

CULTURE

Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song

In an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic that has affected almost everyone we know and love, countless doctors and medical practitioners continue to their dedication and commitment to save as many lives as they can.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine attend the walkout of NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral

'Elon Musk' GoFundMe Account Asking Support to Colonize Mars Spotted: How Much Did It Make So Far?

Leaked picture of a real-life PlayStation 5

A Leaked Picture Of A PlayStation 5 Shows The True Size Of Sony's Upcoming Video Game Console

College Student Makes Walking Stick with Audio Aid for the Visually Impaired for School Project

Walking Stick with Audio Aid for the Visually Impaired Created by College Student for School Project

AirPower concept image

A Leak Shows That Apple's Wireless Charging Mat AirPower Might Be Coming

BMW

US Is No Longer The Top Market for BMWs And Porsches: Guess Where [Hint: Not Europe]

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Elon Musk Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: Do You Have to Wait Until Next Year?

Germany Court Says Tesla's Use of 'Autopilot' is 'Misleading' as It Isn't What They Claimed It To Be

Hyundai, Kia Motors and LG Chem Launch Contest to Invest in EV and Battery Startups

Real Time Analytics