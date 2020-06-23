Culture
Anastasia Tropisel: Last Moments of Teen Millionaire Influencer Who Died in a Bali Crash [Plus Last Fight With Dad]
A teen influencer who is known as Anastasia Tropitsel with about 1 million followers tragically died just a few moments after filming herself smiling straight into her bike's mirror. The horrific death of this 18-year-old Russian blogger happened on a motorcycle in an accident in Bali.
Anastasia Tropitsel is known as a popular Instagram influencer who was able to become a millionaire at an early age of 15, was traveling riding on a bike alongside her 30-year-old boyfriend known as Viktor Maydanovich, when he said she suddenly began to "wobble" while traveling at a speed of over 90kkmph.
Instagram Influencer's death
She suddenly lost control of the Kawasaki she was driving and proceeded to collide with a roadside fence which caused her to suffer from head injuries. The shocking video footage shows the particular Instagram influencer's last moments where she was filming herself on the popular Ninja 250 motorbike while wearing a helmet and giving her best smile into the mirror before being able to capture a panning sunset view on the sandy beach.
Anastasia, or rather her real surname Zubrina, had already been a blogger ever since she was only 12 years old with a massive Instagram following of 1.2 million. She has stated that she "became a millionaire at 15" due to the success of her internet presence. She also stated that she would often share certain motivational posts alongside those popular glamorous traveling snaps of the time she spent in Bali.
View this post on InstagramКогда карантин закончился A post shared by Настя, self-made миллионерша (@nastyatropi) on Jun 13, 2020 at 8:01am PDT
One of her posts even says that she inspires people to do what they can't do and that she wants people to grow their wings and even to go freelance. Anastasia also reportedly stayed in Bali for the long lockdown after a certain trip to the island immediately boosted her Instagram.
She was also embroiled in a certain public row with her father just a short while before she died. She was apparently warned that her popular online success story was slowly turning into a failure, according to the Daily Mail.
Read Also: 'Elon Musk' GoFundMe Account Asking Support to Colonize Mars Spotted: How Much Did It Make So Far?
The fight with her father
Her father told her that her business was collapsing and that her team is actually just having fun at her own expense. She was also told that she was not finishing her own projects and that she was only focusing on having fun. She was then told to think about working if she really wanted to live well.
The publication even reported that her father claimed that her own boyfriend was pulling her down while she, on the other hand, accused her father of "burning" her deeply emotionally as well as betraying her.
Her 30-year-old boyfriend also shared a certain emotional post online stating "My beloved girl is not with us." the post continued to tell people to say their last farewells to her with all of their good thoughts and meditations.
Read Also: Keanu Reeves Auction: Here's How to Bid for 15-Minute Private Zoom Call with Matrix' Neo [Update: Bid Passed $70K]
Related Articles
Russian Influencer Gets Pregnant with Stepson's Child After Divorcing Father: Both are Now Engaged
Russian Instagram influencer Marina Balmasheva, age 35, has recently just announced her recent engagement to her own 20-year-old boyfriend named Vladimir after splitting up with his father named Alexey, age 45, who she had been married to for a whole 10 years
Here's How Cardi B Looks Without Makeup
Watch! Cardi B flaunts her natural look without makeup and showing off her natural locks.
[Instagram Live] Fierce Rematch Battle between Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Teddy Riley Who Recently Recovered from COVID-19 Gone Friendly?
A recent battle between the newly recovered Teddy Riley and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds went from fierce to friendly. Bruno Mars and other artists gave their compliments to these two legends.
Simple And Understandble Coronavirus Contact Tracing App Created By Instagram Founders
Track and monitor the coronavirus in your state with this simple and easy to use app made by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger
Elon Musk Reveals First Images Of Tesla Model 3 Production Unit On Twitter
Elon Musk showed off the very first Tesla Model 3 unit on Twitter and Instagram.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
South Koreans can Now Carry Their Driver's License on Their Phone: Is This Safe?
South Koreans will be able to carry their driver's license on their phones but certain security questions are rising with regards to its safety.
SCIENCE
CERN Okays Ambitious $23bn 62-mile Super-Collider Project: Where Will it Get Funds Though?
experts must design the new collider and determine whether the design is feasible. CERN Council details a plan that will ultimately take place in two phases, the first of which will be more immediate and will involve the electron-positron collider.
GAMES
World of Magic Roblox Guide: How to Play, Cheats and Tips to Level up Fast
If you are familiar with Arcane Adventures, then you are sure to love the sequel, World of Magic. Think of Harry Potter except on a lower scale. Players and gamers will get to explore the world, learn magic skills, form their own guilds as they battle other players.