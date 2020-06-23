Anastasia Tropisel: Last Moments of Teen Millionaire Influencer Who Died in a Bali Crash [Plus Last Fight With Dad]

A teen influencer who is known as Anastasia Tropitsel with about 1 million followers tragically died just a few moments after filming herself smiling straight into her bike's mirror. The horrific death of this 18-year-old Russian blogger happened on a motorcycle in an accident in Bali.

Anastasia Tropitsel is known as a popular Instagram influencer who was able to become a millionaire at an early age of 15, was traveling riding on a bike alongside her 30-year-old boyfriend known as Viktor Maydanovich, when he said she suddenly began to "wobble" while traveling at a speed of over 90kkmph.

Instagram Influencer's death

She suddenly lost control of the Kawasaki she was driving and proceeded to collide with a roadside fence which caused her to suffer from head injuries. The shocking video footage shows the particular Instagram influencer's last moments where she was filming herself on the popular Ninja 250 motorbike while wearing a helmet and giving her best smile into the mirror before being able to capture a panning sunset view on the sandy beach.

Anastasia, or rather her real surname Zubrina, had already been a blogger ever since she was only 12 years old with a massive Instagram following of 1.2 million. She has stated that she "became a millionaire at 15" due to the success of her internet presence. She also stated that she would often share certain motivational posts alongside those popular glamorous traveling snaps of the time she spent in Bali.

One of her posts even says that she inspires people to do what they can't do and that she wants people to grow their wings and even to go freelance. Anastasia also reportedly stayed in Bali for the long lockdown after a certain trip to the island immediately boosted her Instagram.

She was also embroiled in a certain public row with her father just a short while before she died. She was apparently warned that her popular online success story was slowly turning into a failure, according to the Daily Mail.

The fight with her father

Her father told her that her business was collapsing and that her team is actually just having fun at her own expense. She was also told that she was not finishing her own projects and that she was only focusing on having fun. She was then told to think about working if she really wanted to live well.

The publication even reported that her father claimed that her own boyfriend was pulling her down while she, on the other hand, accused her father of "burning" her deeply emotionally as well as betraying her.

Her 30-year-old boyfriend also shared a certain emotional post online stating "My beloved girl is not with us." the post continued to tell people to say their last farewells to her with all of their good thoughts and meditations.

