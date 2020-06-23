24-Year-Old Rapper Bris Shot Dead: Who Did it?

The police are currently investigating the whereabouts of Bris's shooter. British newspaper publishing company Metro has released an article on the death of young rapper Bris. He was shot on June 21, 2020 at around early morning at 12:42 AM. Police and law enforcers on the case have stated that the rapper was seen shot along the streets of Fruitridge Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Witnesses immediately called emergency hotlines and, by the time the police had arrived on the scene, Bris was suffering from a fatal wound from the gunshot. As the law enforcers observed the scene and checked for any sign of life within the American rapper, they concluded that he died on the scene.

Judging from the investigation the police have made, the rapper's body has shown signs of struggle due to a collision with a vehicle. It was clear that the car accident happened before the shooting.

Bris the Rapper: The Tale of Christopher Treadwell

Bris's real name is Christopher Treadwell. He grew up in the humble city of Sacramento, CA in the US and has started making music from there. As made evident by his constant song releases, Bris was gradually being recognized as a great rapper in the music industry. This, however, relapsed due to the shooting of the Californian rapper.

For the past two years, the rapper's career in the entertainment and music industry was skyrocketing. The Sacramento rapper runs a Youtube channel with the subscription name "Bris" and has earned almost 20,000 subscribers.

His channel has released an immense amount of rap videos and song releases from his newest albums. A few of his most recent official songs are KAMIKAZE (with Mac J and Philthy Rich), SICCAME, and Me Important.

The American rapper had even released a song called Need Hammy on June 16, 2020, just eight days ago and six days before his unfortunate shooting.

Read Also: Anastasia Tropisel: Last Moments of Teen Millionaire Influencer Who Died in a Bali Crash [Plus Last Fight With Dad]

Tributes and Sentiments

In response to Bris's tragic death, fans and fellow rappers who have collaborated with Bris in the past and now have expressed their sentiments on many social media platforms. Otto Von Biz Markie, one of Bris's friends in the rap industry, created a tribute tweet for his dear friend.

The tweet consisted of Markie stating that Bris was a talented person and showed so much potential to be a hit in the music industry. Bris's videos remind Markie of Jimmy Wopo and Pop Smoke, who were also rising artists that were killed right before they hit it big in the entertainment industry.

Many people have also shown their remorse and grief for the sudden passing of their favorite rapper, stating that he was gone too soon and that his music was one of a kind. Thizzler On The Roof, one of the recent platforms in which Bris has collaborated with for his music, also conveyed its thoughts on the matter.

The R&B and rap music platform sent out a short video of an excerpt to one of Bris's music videos and stated, as a tribute, that Bris was on his way to becoming a great professional rapper.

Read Also: 'Elon Musk' GoFundMe Account Asking Support to Colonize Mars Spotted: How Much Did It Make So Far?

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.