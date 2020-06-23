Reviews

3 Best Laptops for Creatives: 3 Things to Consider Before Buying

By Urian , Jun 23, 2020

Laptops for creatives are definitely necessary to pursue freelancing. For those planning to get into freelancing, this career can be done 100% virtual meaning having the right laptops for creatives is necessary for maximum performance.

Here are a few things to consider before buying yourself a laptop:

  1. FunctionFirst of all, what are you going to be using your laptop for? If you're into video and visual editing, you might want to get a laptop close to a gaming laptop since the video cards are already built for those kinds of functions. Gaming laptops are able to handle heavy graphics. For those that are into programming and other IT related but still creatively inclined work, you might want to invest on a laptop that carries heavier specs and can handle heavier data.

  2. SizeAlthough not a lot of people pay attention to this, size does matter. It might be hard to maximize your creativity with a small screen. The positive thing about small laptops though is that they are portable. Pick the right size and decide which is more important portability, or more screen.

  3. Price: Last but not least, you have to make sure you are getting exactly what you need for the price you are willing to pay.

Here are a few laptops for creatives you might be interested in:

Dell XPS 15 7590, XPS7590-7572SLV-PUS, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, 15.6" 4K UHD (3840 X 2160) OLED, 16GB DDR4-2666MHz, 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 (Renewed)

This 9th Gen i7 is built to handle massive data. The only thing you might want to add is more memory. It would be wise to install at least 1TB HDD or upgrade the SSD if you want to fully enjoy this laptop. The 16GB really helps if you are rendering heavy data or are dealing with something that usually takes up a lot of your laptop's function.

The video card is also pretty upgraded and definitely suitable for video editing.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019: Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti, 15.6" FHD 1080p 60Hz, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB Lighting, Thunderbolt 3

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
This gaming laptop already has more memory with a 1TB HDD built into it. Although it might not be as well rounded as the Dell XPS, this laptop is definitely still built for creatives. The perfect use for this laptop would be for photo editing because of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti built-in.

MSI PS63 Modern-091 15.6" Ultra Portable Creative Laptop, Intel Core i7-8565U, GTX 1050Ti, 16GB, 1TB SSD, Win10P, White Backlit KB, Silky Glass Touchpad + Fingerprint Reader, Grey w/ Blue Diamond Cut

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
This is the ultimate laptop for creatives with its 1TB SSD handling both heavy video editing or even programming work. The GTX 1050Ti might not be that advanced as the Razer but due to the laptop's performance, you'll be able to create better content.

The mix of the 16GB RAM along with the 1TB SSD assures users that there will be very minimal lag time.

Real Time Analytics