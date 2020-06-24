Science

Look! Hubble Captured Magnificent Images of Butterfly-Shaped Planetary Nebulas [INSIDE PHOTOS]

By CaseQ. , Jun 24, 2020 04:26 AM EDT

The Hubble Space Telescope recently celebrated 30 years of capturing stunning scenes and mind-blowing photography from space just June 19, 2020.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) just released more images from Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 of two young planetary nebulas.

NASA describes a nebula as expanding shells of gas created by dying stars shedding their outer layers. The Some nebulae come from the gas and dust thrown out by the explosion of a dying star, such as a supernova. Other nebulae are regions where new stars are beginning to form.

After seeing the images, astronomers hypothesized that the Butterfly Nebula (NGC 6302) and one resembling a colorful jewel bug (NGC 7027) are binary-star systems. And the images have allowed astronomers to see how both systerms are splitting themselves apart at a fast space - at least in space time.

Check out the official tweet below.

The research team has found unprecedented levels of complexity and rapid changes in jets and gas bubbles blasting off of the stars at the centers of both nebulas. Hubble is allowing the researchers to converge on an understanding of the mechanisms underlying the chaos acording to NASA's feature article.

The leader of the research team suspected the the two stars were circling each other at the center of each nebula, which explains for the cinched appearance in the center. Meaning the changes provides evidence of the two stars merging togther.

"When I looked in the Hubble archive and realized no one had observed these nebulas with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 across its full wavelength range, I was floored," according to Joel Kastner of Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York in a press statement. "These new multi-wavelength Hubble observations provide the most comprehensive view to date of both of these spectacular nebulas." he added.

Read Also: Hubble Telescope Captures Crab Nebula's Central Star; How It Compares To The Earth's Sun

Explaining how the Butterfly Nebula and the Jewel-shaped Nebula were formed

In this case that would be the wings of the butterfly or the shape of the jewel bug would form when a mass-losing star is one of two in a binary system making a gas disk.

When the smaller star merges with the other, "jets of material" can flow out and wobble, which is what researchers think is happening with the Butterfly Nebula. The way iron emissions - gas blown out at high speed by a star and captured by the Hubble camera filter - show up along opposing, off-center directions, implies that the source is wobbling over time, "like a spinning top that's about to fall," Kastner explains.

 

As for the "jewel bug," it had been "slowly puffing away its mass" for centuries in a regular spherical pattern until it recently produced a new cloverleaf pattern. Kastner said that something "went haywire" at the center as researchers assumed that its red giant star swallowed another star based on its iron emission pattern.

Read Also: Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

TAG Hubble Space Telescope, Nebula

Related Articles

See the amazing photographs of Jupiter's swirling storms captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope along with the Gemini Observatory and Juno spacecraft

NASA's Hubble Pairs With Gemini Observatory And Juno Spacecraft To Probe Deeper Into Jupiter's Mystery

See the amazing photographs of Jupiter's swirling storms captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope along with the Gemini Observatory and Juno spacecraft
NASA observes an asteroid shatter as ATLAS loses its brightness, see the spectacle here!

NASA's Hubble Catches Asteroid ATLAS Breaking Off Into House-Sized Lumps Before It Could Come Close Enough To Be Seen Without A Telescope

NASA observes an asteroid shatter as ATLAS loses its brightness, see the spectacle here!

Experts Find Mid-Sized Black Hole 50,000 Times The Mass Of Our Sun That May Possibly Be The Vital Information Needed To Understand The Formation Of These Cosmic Predators

"Missing Link" Black Hole found by astronomers to aid them in understanding more about these massive cosmic entities.
Astronomy just got more exciting with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope finding a black hole in the galaxy that is 50,000 times the size of the sun!

[VIDEO] NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Black Hole 50,000 Times The Size of The Sun

Astronomy just got more exciting with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope finding a black hole in the galaxy that is 50,000 times the size of the sun!
NASA press conference that held a few hours back has yielded a lot of good tidings to space enthusiasts from across the world. The organizers of the news conference revealed that NASA has discovered seven planets the size of our Earth nearly 40 light-years away from us. The seven planets are orbiting a dwarf star identified as Trappist-1, and three of these planets are capable of supporting life in various forms.

NASA Press Conference: What They Said, What We Should Know

NASA press conference that held a few hours back has yielded a lot of good tidings to space enthusiasts from across the world. The organizers of the news conference revealed that NASA has discovered seven planets the size of our Earth nearly 40 light-years away from us. The seven planets are orbiting a dwarf star identified as Trappist-1, and three of these planets are capable of supporting life in various forms.
The Crab Nebula has what seems to be a dead star in space still glowing, which makes astronomers wonder if it is still alive.

Dead Star In Space Still Glowing: Is It Still Alive?

The Crab Nebula has what seems to be a dead star in space still glowing, which makes astronomers wonder if it is still alive.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?

Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?

SCIENCE

Look! Hubble Captured Magnificent Images of Butterfly-Shaped Planetary Nebulas

The Hubble Space Telescope just celebrated its 30th year of revealing stunning scenes and mind-blowing photography from space. And NASA just released more images from Hubble of two young planetary nebulas, which are expanding shells of gas created by dying stars shedding their outer layers.

GAMES

Cyberpunk 2077 Leaked Picture From Press Event Hints It Will Support Virtual Reality

A picture taken during a press event for Cyberpunk 2077 shows something that suggests that virtual reality will be supported despite previous claims from the developers.

CULTURE

WATCH! Videos of Alleged Israeli Air Raid Aftermath in Syrian Hama Province Circulates Online

Videos of what are believed to be footages of the aftermath of airstrikes in the Syrian province of Hama emerged on various social media platforms.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Andrew McMahon

Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song

Inside a Tesla car

Germany Court Says Tesla's Use of 'Autopilot' is 'Misleading' as It Isn't What They Claimed It To Be

Elon Musk Confirms Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: How Much Longer Do We Have to Wait?

Elon Musk Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: Do You Have to Wait Until Next Year?

Aibo

At $2,900, Sony Aibo Robot Dog Can Do So Much More Than Just Greet You At The Door

EVOO EV-C-116-5

[Specs] Walmart's $140 Laptop Review: Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

[VIDEO] Update: Tornado Touched Down at Sturgeon Lake, Canada Weather Agency Confirmed

Look! Hubble Captured Magnificent Images of Butterfly-Shaped Planetary Nebulas

Real Time Analytics