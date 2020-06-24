Reviews
[Review] Smartphone Sanitizers Work: Here are the Best (2020)
Do smartphone sanitizers really work? Keeping your smartphone clean and safe on the go is necessary these days due to the ongoing coronavirus that has already claimed a lot of lives. Germs and viruses always have a way of sticking to certain items or surfaces and if you aren't too careful, you might just catch something!
Sanitizing your phone on a regular basis could prevent unwanted bacteria, germs, and even viruses from lingering on your phone and sticking on your face when you take a call. Remember, if you put your unsanitized phone near your face when you make a call, you could risk possible infection or intrusion of bacteria, germs, or viruses since you put the potential risky item near both your mouth and nose.
Both your mouth and your nose are the two big entry points of these unwanted bacterias and etc. and putting an unsanitized smartphone near those entry points could be a potential hazard.
There are certain portable smartphone sanitizers you can easily fit in your bag to make sure that you are well protected all throughout the day.
Here are a few smartphone sanitizers to keep your phone safe and clean:
Cell Phone Cleaner,Portable Smart Phone Cleaner Aromatherapy Function Disinfector Phone Cleaner Box Cleaning Device for All Cellphone Toothbrush Salon Tools Jewelry Watches
This cell phone cleaner can easily disinfect your phone on the go. The cleaner box also works great for your toothbrush, tools, and other jewelry watches. Basically anything you can fit inside the box.
This portable cleaner is also small in size and can fit perfectly in your bag so you won't worry about carrying all that extra gadgets just to keep your smartphone sanitized. You won't have to worry about the price as well, it won't be too expensive and can be useful for a very long time.
Phone UV Clean Machine, With Dual LED Cell Smartphone Cleaner, For All Phones, Salon tools, Tableware, Makeup Brushes, Toothbrush, Or Watch And Jewelry
This UV cleaner uses cutting edge technology with the dual-LED cell smartphone cleaner. This smartphone sanitizer cleans even tableware or anything that fits inside. This high tech sanitizer uses the latest technology to makes sure that you are protected.
The device works by simply inserting your smartphone inside the cleaning machine and simply turning it on. You'll be able to completely clean whatever is inside in just 6 minutes.
ACMETOP 2-in-1 UV Cell phone Sanitizer, 15W Max Qi-Certified Wireless Charger for IOS and Android, Multi-Function UV Light Phone Sterilizer Cleaner Box for Cell Phones, Keyboards, Toys, Makeup Brushes
This smartphone sanitizer also serves a dual purpose as it can also charge whatever phone you put on it. Its wireless charger feature makes cleaning and sanitizing something productive.
You can both keep yourself safe while also charging your device with no problem at all.
