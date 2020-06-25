[Review] HP Envy x360 Laptop is On Sale for $150 off at Costco: Should You Buy?

Good news for those who still need a new laptops. You can now get them at a discounted rate.

Originally priced at $900, the 2020 HP Envy x360 13" 2-in-1 is now more available at $750 in Costco until July 19. The system is notable for its inclusion of a fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage space.

It may not be a super-fancy Spectre, but it's still a solid deal especially since this is HP's newest Envy chassis design and not some older last generation model.

There are no reports on whether or not the HP Envy laptop will receive the same discount from Costco or not. Starting at $830, the Envy laptop is considered to be a game changer that is engineered to help you conquer even the most ambitious challenges, especially when needing a device of excellent performance.

HP Envy x360 for the budget conscious

The HP Envy x360 is among Windows Central top picks for HP budget PCs, and the 2020 model has seen some key refinements. The display bezel is smaller on the 2020 model, giving it an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Notebook Check notes that the new model carries significant chassis updates from the previous 2019 model as well. Most notably, the bottom "chin" bezel is now much narrower (from 25 mm to 11.73 mm) for a larger screen-to-body ratio (from 79 percent to 88 percent) and smaller, more compact footprint. The roomy 512 GB NVMe SSD is another surprise especially when competitors like Microsoft or Dell tend to offer half that or less for around the same price.

So far, the only downsides to this laptop is the low RAM and the lack of an integrated HDMI port. If all you're doing is web browsing, emailing, or video streaming, however, then this shouldn't be a huge an issue.

Read Also: HP's New Envy 15 is a Massive Workstation Manufactured from Recycled Ocean Plastic! Find Out More About the 10th Gen, GeForce RTX, 17 Hour Battery Life, and 32GB RAM Laptop

HP Envy x360 13" Features and Specs

Other than the aforementioned features above, this laptop's display is at Full HD 1920 x 1080 300 nits, equipped with the following ports: a Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) w/ SuperSpeed USB Type-C (10Gbps) and 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps) ports. The audio system is from Bang & Olufsen w/ dual speakers

with a HP Wide Vision HD camera equipped with a Camera shutter, and a Dual-array digital microphone. This laptop also has a fingerprint reader and a mic mute key.

The HP Imagepad also has multi-touch gesture support. The keyboard is a full-size island-style, and it is also backlit with a hint of natural silver. It weighs at 1.32 kg with the default color being nightfall black.

A written review on the product itself has yet to be released. But you can always pre-order this laptop now at Costco before the $150 discount expires. There are also other decent laptops available in the market right now.

Read Also: HP Stream 14-ax010nr Review: An Efficient Windows Laptop That Will Cost You Less Than $250

TAG HP, envy

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.