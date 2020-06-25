Games
Kojima Productions Disses Facebook User for Calling Death Stranding "Boring"
When The Last of Us Part II came out, every gamer could not hide their excitement over the fact they get to continue Joel and Ellie's story.
But it is now almost a week since the game's release and there have been nothing but negative feedback from the gamers.
However, if there is one thing you do not do- is to compare a Hideo Kojima game with this one. But unfrotunately, for one Facebook user, he or she criticized Hideo Kojima's latest game and called it "boring" saying that The Last of Us Part II was better.
Some game developers don't necessarily pay attention to the Internet and social media trolls out there. But Kojima Productions did and decided to retaliate.
According to Games Revolution, the amusing exchange took place on the official Kojima Productions Facebook page.
In the Facebook page, a post was released asking everyone how their weekend was going and asked them to share their best screenshots from the game guaranteeing them that some will be retweeted using their official Twitter account.
Facebook user Stéphanie MusicAddict took this opportunity to criticize the game saying it was "boring as s***" and that she bartered it for The Last of Us Part II.
Kojima Productions declided to clap back with a vicious burn replying to her comment by saying "The choice of game reflects the quality of its player,". "Maybe it suits you more. P.S. Also the choice of words."
Although the burn was extra hot, the text of the comment from Kojima Productions just seems to criticize the inflammatory language used by the Facebook user.
Attached in the reply also includes an image of The Last of Us 2's Metacritic score. Although the game was given a 95 and has been tagged as "Metacritic's Must Play", the User score is another issue entirely. This has been rated by over 33,000 people and garnered an average rating of 2.4 out of 5 stars.
The Last of Us Part II is being panned by YouTube pundits, Twitch streamers, and thousands of disappointed fans on Twitter.
An article from Sausage Roll also noted that Naughty Dog's latest gory snuff game is also not fairing as well in Japan as it is in the USA and UK. Famitsu slammed the game's story and criticised the Naughty Dog's 'messy writing' and bad plot devices while IGN Japan scored the game a modest 7/10.
But we're yet to hear from the creator and developer himself to see if he loves The Last of Us Part II or not. In the mean time, check out this video below.
Death Stranding will be out on the Epic Games Store next month. Ths game has been given a 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 2,300 users.
Read Also: [Leak] Silent Hill Could Be in the Works for PS5 with Original Director: Will Hideo Kojima be Involved?
Read Also: The Last of Us Part 2 Download Time: Here are Factors to Improve Speed
Related Articles
The Last of Us 2: Sony's Most Accessible Game by Far with over 60 Features Excite Even Blind Players
With only a mere 10 days before it goes live to the public, gamers can no longer hide their excitement as reports of the special limited edition PS4 Pro console have already been sold out along with its controller.
The Last of Us 2 Leaked Online; Naughty Dog Confirms Final Experience Will Be Grander
A positive note amid all this leaking is that Ghost of Tsushima is on track for its June 26 release on PlayStation 4, where eager fans are awaiting the marvel of a game
Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!
Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.
Sony Exec Gets To Play Death Stranding; Says He 'Couldn't Explain' It
Luckily for the Sony executive, he had the chance to experience Death Stranding. Check out the full details here!
Death Stranding: Kojima Teases Cryptic 'Bridges' Message
Hideo Kojima surprised fans with a tweet informing them that Death Stranding will be absent at E3 2017.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
[Rumors] $250 Huawei Mate Watch Coming: Specs, Price, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Huawei's next wearable might be called the 'Mate Watch' and may well be the first consumer product we see running the company's own Harmony OS.
SCIENCE
New Discovery: Mars Might Not be the Only Planet Aside from Earth that's Habitable, How About Jupiter's Moon?
Scientists have recently discovered that Mars might not be the only planet that is habitable. What about Jupiter's moon?
GAMES
Kojima Productions Disses User for Calling Death Stranding "Boring"
One particular person harshly criticized the Kojima Productions game Death Stranding, emphatically stating that The Last of Us 2 was a better game.