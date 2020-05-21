[Leak] Silent Hill Could Be in the Works for PS5 with Original Director: Will Hideo Kojima be Involved?

Fans are well aware of the story of how the previous Silent Hill was canceled along with the great fallout between both Konami, Hideo Kojima, and even Guillermo Del Toro. This was one of the most devastating game development stories that fans of the franchise received in the last decade.

With that being said, it seems like Konami is actually getting ready to take another shot at a brand new entry in the game franchise yet again. There were recent leaks of certain allegations stating that the Silent Hill game is actually under works for the upcoming PlayStation 5 or PS5 along with the well known original director Keiichiro Toyama fronting at the helm.

Silent Hill leaks

The leaks originate from a certain Twitter account called the AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem) which posted a certain thread on May 20, 2020, that gave reports regarding what they had actually learned from their friends along with undisclosed sources about a brand new game in the franchise.

It seems like Konami may actually be developing the game alongside Sony's Japan studios as a simple reboot that is said to land on the PS5 exclusive launch. Coincidentally, the esteemed original 1999 Silent Hill director known as Keiichiro Toyama was recently employed by Sony Japan and will definitely be directing the new game!

The additional major returning faces to the whole project may also include Masahiro Ito doing the art and Akira Yamaoka doing the music. Both of these names have already previously worked on pretty much every mainline Silent Hill title working together with Toyama.

Upcoming demo game

A certain demo game is also allegedly already available for gamers to play and will be made visible once the game is actually revealed. According to ShackNews, this is actually not the very first time that the Dusk Golem whispered rumors of an upcoming Silent Hill game.

The leaker also noted back in January that there is also a possibility of a simple reboot that comes alongside the second game that is allegedly already being developed. The game may be made available sometime in the near future but as of now, fans will have to play by ear waiting for solid confirmation.

The previous split

The split happened in 2015 and resulted in a major cancelation of Silent Hill by Konami as the tensions between Hideo Kojima and the company grew. The first P.T. demo was actually pulled from the storefronts and has shaped the hearts of horror fans ever since.

Although the rumors sound great with the original director, composer, and art director all working together, there has not yet been any official announcement regarding their involvement in the alleged new Silent Hill game for PS5. There has also been no supporting evidence of Hideo Kojima's involvement once again with the classic horror game franchise.

