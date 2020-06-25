How To Clean your Computer and Choose The Best Keyboard Spray Cleaner? Top 3 Picks 2020

If there's one thing all eletronics need, it's maintenance. Just like your car or your home, you need to make sure your laptop or computer stays clean every single day.

There are two parts of a laptop or PC that require your attention if you constantly use them: your laptop or PC screen and its corresponding keyboard.

You may not notice it, but the screen often tends to get dusty which is why it also needs to be dusted and wiped every once in a while.

But the most important part to clean and sanitize would be the keyboard. Who knows where those fingers have been? And you're using your keyboard.

Before buying a cleaner, you need to first understand how to sanitize and maintain the beauty of your computer.

Turn It Upside Down, Tap It Out

Warning: This first tip provided by PC Mag is only for PC users. Who knows what would happen if you try to do it with a laptop? Scary.

First, start by unplugging the keyboard from your computer. Then, hold up the keyboard, flip it so that the keys are facing a surface you don't mind getting dirty for a moment, and tap the bottom (not too hard), holding it at a variety of different angles. You'll be surprised to see a lot of bread crumbs and other food particles.

Sweep the dirt and debris bit off the desk or table with a brush and dustpan, and you're good to go. But if you want to go the extra mile, then keep on reading.

Here are some keyboard cleaner sprays that you can use to wipe off the grime and dirt on your keyboards.

Removes dust, lint, dirt, and debris from hard to reach areas

Contents are moisture-free, oil-free, and residue-free

152A propellant contains no CFCs or HFCs and is non-flammable and non-ozone depleting

Includes 2 10-ounce cans and extension tube to reach tight areas

Not for use on paper shredders or electrical motors as vapors may ignite

ELECTRICAL CONTACT CLEANER SPRAY. WD-40 Specialist Electrical Contact Cleaner Spray is ideal for removing oil, dirt, flux residue, and condensation from sensitive electrical equipment. This quick drying, residue-free formula is safe on metal and plastic.

TASK SPECIFIC SOLUTION. WD-40 Specialist offers easy solutions for specific problems.

BLAST AWAY DEBRIS. Blast away oil, dirt, flux residue and condensation from sensitive electronics and electrical equipment with pinpoint precision. It's ideal for use on printed circuit boards, controls, switches, precision instruments and electric panels.

SAFE TO USE. This precise and specific formula is safe to use on plastic, rubber, and metal. It is 50-state VOC compliant and the Smart Straw Technology allows for the ultimate precision.

REFINED RESULTS. WD-40 Company has been around for over 60 years and has never stopped their innovative mindset.

Quick drying, plastic safe formula leaves no residue

Ideal for applications where lower flashpoing materials can be tolerated

Helps prevent contact failure

