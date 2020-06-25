How To

How To Clean your Computer and Choose The Best Keyboard Spray Cleaner? Top 3 Picks 2020

By CaseQ. , Jun 25, 2020 04:06 AM EDT

If there's one thing all eletronics need, it's maintenance. Just like your car or your home, you need to make sure your laptop or computer stays clean every single day.

There are two parts of a laptop or PC that require your attention if you constantly use them: your laptop or PC screen and its corresponding keyboard.

You may not notice it, but the screen often tends to get dusty which is why it also needs to be dusted and wiped every once in a while.

But the most important part to clean and sanitize would be the keyboard. Who knows where those fingers have been? And you're using your keyboard.

Before buying a cleaner, you need to first understand how to sanitize and maintain the beauty of your computer.

Turn It Upside Down, Tap It Out

Warning: This first tip provided by PC Mag is only for PC users. Who knows what would happen if you try to do it with a laptop? Scary.

First, start by unplugging the keyboard from your computer. Then, hold up the keyboard, flip it so that the keys are facing a surface you don't mind getting dirty for a moment, and tap the bottom (not too hard), holding it at a variety of different angles. You'll be surprised to see a lot of bread crumbs and other food particles.

Sweep the dirt and debris bit off the desk or table with a brush and dustpan, and you're good to go. But if you want to go the extra mile, then keep on reading.

Read Also: How To Choose The Best SSD For Gaming [2020]: 3 Top-Rated Choices

Here are some keyboard cleaner sprays that you can use to wipe off the grime and dirt on your keyboards.

Fellowes Compressed Air Duster Cleaning Spray, 152A, 10oz, 2-Pack

Fellowes Compressed Air Duster Cleaning Spray, 152A, 10oz, 2-Pack
(Photo : Fellowes)
  • Removes dust, lint, dirt, and debris from hard to reach areas
  • Contents are moisture-free, oil-free, and residue-free
  • 152A propellant contains no CFCs or HFCs and is non-flammable and non-ozone depleting
  • Includes 2 10-ounce cans and extension tube to reach tight areas
  • Not for use on paper shredders or electrical motors as vapors may ignite

WD-40 Specialist Electrical Contact Cleaner Spray - Electronic & Electrical Equipment Cleaner. 11 oz.

WD-40 Specialist Electrical Contact Cleaner Spray - Electronic & Electrical Equipment Cleaner. 11 oz. (Pack of 1)
(Photo : WD-40)
  • ELECTRICAL CONTACT CLEANER SPRAY. WD-40 Specialist Electrical Contact Cleaner Spray is ideal for removing oil, dirt, flux residue, and condensation from sensitive electrical equipment. This quick drying, residue-free formula is safe on metal and plastic. 
  • TASK SPECIFIC SOLUTION. WD-40 Specialist offers easy solutions for specific problems. 
  • BLAST AWAY DEBRIS. Blast away oil, dirt, flux residue and condensation from sensitive electronics and electrical equipment with pinpoint precision. It's ideal for use on printed circuit boards, controls, switches, precision instruments and electric panels. 
  • SAFE TO USE. This precise and specific formula is safe to use on plastic, rubber, and metal. It is 50-state VOC compliant and the Smart Straw Technology allows for the ultimate precision. 
  • REFINED RESULTS. WD-40 Company has been around for over 60 years and has never stopped their innovative mindset. 

CRC 05103 QD Electronic Cleaner -11 Wt Oz

CRC 05103 QD Electronic Cleaner -11 Wt Oz
(Photo : CRC)
  • Quick drying, plastic safe formula leaves no residue
  • Ideal for applications where lower flashpoing materials can be tolerated
  • Helps prevent contact failure

Read Also: [Review] Smartphone Sanitizers Work: Here are the Best (2020)

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Look At How This Rotary Phone Has Been Transformed Into A Radio

Have you ever wondered if you could turn a rotary phone into a radio? Here's what it would look like!

SCIENCE

[Video] Watch the' Actual' Video of a Soyuz Capsule Dock with the ISS: Was it Edited?

A video has been uploaded to Twitter showing the "actual" video of a Soyuz capsule docking on the ISS. Was this edited?

GAMES

Kojima Productions Disses User for Calling Death Stranding "Boring"

One particular person harshly criticized the Kojima Productions game Death Stranding, emphatically stating that The Last of Us 2 was a better game.

CULTURE

WATCH! Videos of Alleged Israeli Air Raid Aftermath in Syrian Hama Province Circulates Online

Videos of what are believed to be footages of the aftermath of airstrikes in the Syrian province of Hama emerged on various social media platforms.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

24-Year-Old Rapper Bris Shot Dead: Who Did it?

Who Shot 24-Year Old Rapper Bris?

18-Year-Old Russian Instagram Influencer Who Died in a Motorcycle Accident in Bali's Last Moments: The Last Fight With Her Father

Last Moments of 18-Year-Old Russian Instagram Influencer Who Died in a Motorcycle Accident in Bali: The Last Fight With Her Father

Tesla dashboard

Tesla Offers Autopilot at $1,000 Discount For a Limited Time: Here's How to Save $2,000

Andrew McMahon

Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song

[Caution] A New Ransomware has been Born: Here's How to Save Yourself from Jaff Extorting $3,700!

[Caution] New Ransomware Jaff Extorts $3,700! Here's How to Spot it

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

How To Clean your Computer and Choose The Best Keyboard Spray Cleaner?

Real Time Analytics