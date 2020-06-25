Tech
Enhance Your iPhone’s Camera Using These Camera Clips [2020]
Do you want to change how you think about taking photos with your iPhone? If you get a camera lens clip-on for your iPhone, it will drastically improve the look of your photographs. The resulting photos will look like they were taken with a DSLR instead of the iPhone you keep in your pocket.
You might think that your iPhone's camera doesn't need any camera clip-on lenses, but there are camera clips that are released every so often that are improving upon what the iPhones camera is capable of without the add-on lenses.
It doesn't matter if your iPhone isn't the latest model, you can still be confident when investing in a camera clip-on lens. There are many kinds of lenses and they can provide wider angles, macro capabilities, greater magnification, and much more.
The Best Camera Clips For iPhones
Here are the best camera clips for iPhones that you can buy on Amazon:
Pro Cinema Wide G4 Phone Camera Lens Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, and All Camera Phone Models - G4CW001
The Pro Cinema Wide G4 from Black Eye is the clip-on lens you need to buy if you're looking for a good balance between price and quality.
This clip-on lens captures a wide 120° field of view, and it's built with a multi-element glass design. The glass makes it so the ghosting, lens flare, reflections, and other kinds of photo artifacts are minimized as much as possible.
Each phone lens has a person hand assembling it individually and the quality of the lens is checked thoroughly.
Read More: iPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?
Criacr (2020 Upgraded New Version) Phone Camera Lens, 0.6X Wide Angle Lens, 180°Fisheye Lens, 15X Macro Lens, Clip on Cell Phone Lens Compatible with iPhone/Samsung/Google Pixel etc
This set of clip-on camera lenses is called the Criacr Amir 3-in-1 Photo Lens Kit. It stands out from clip-on lenses of the same level since they provide a wide lens that gives you a wide field of view that exceeds most iPhone cameras. The field of view isn't too wide where it gives the shot a fisheye effect, so don't worry.
The lenses are affordable and they are a fun way to experiment with different lenses with your iPhone before you spend too much on clip-on lenses that are more expensive.
Olloclip Multi-Device Clip with 3-in-1 Essential Lens Kit Includes Fisheye + Super Wide Angle + Macro - Compatible with iPhone 11, Pixel and Samsung Galaxy Smartphones + Selfie Bluetooth Remote
This clip-on lens kit includes a Multi-Device Clip, as well as Macro, Super-Wide, and Fisheye Essential Lenses that give your camera macro magnification, a wide field of view, and a 180° spherical effect so that you can improve your iPhone's camera.
The included Bluetooth remote can be used to take pictures without having to hold your phone. You can use the remote from up to 30 feet away from your phone. All you have to do is pair the remote to your iPhone and it'll work without any issues.
Read More: [PHOTOS] A Leak Shows That Apple's Wireless Charging Mat AirPower Might Be Coming
Related Articles
IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?
Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?
WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7
macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.
Apple Is Changing Its App Store Guidelines To Make App Developers Happy
After an outcry from Apple app developers, the tech giant seems to be making changes to cater to their wishes.
WWDC 2020: Here's What Upset Apple App Developers
Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.
How To Choose The Best iPhone Power Banks? 4 Factors to Consider and Top 3 Picks
With so many brands and options to consider, the question of choosing what power bank to get for your iPhone, Android or portable device is something that you have to consider carefully. It is after all an investment and does not come cheap in any way.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Enhance Your iPhone’s Camera Using These Camera Clips [2020]
Using an attachable camera lens that clips onto your iPhone can improve the quality of your photos. Here are the best ones you can buy on Amazon.
SCIENCE
[Video] Watch the' Actual' Video of a Soyuz Capsule Dock with the ISS: Was it Edited?
A video has been uploaded to Twitter showing the "actual" video of a Soyuz capsule docking on the ISS. Was this edited?
HOW TO
Secret Fortnite Firefly Locations: Learn How to Use Molotov Cocktails!
Fortnite's newest item Firefly Jar alters meta of the game. Time to throw those Molotov Cocktails!