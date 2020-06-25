Enhance Your iPhone’s Camera Using These Camera Clips [2020]

Do you want to change how you think about taking photos with your iPhone? If you get a camera lens clip-on for your iPhone, it will drastically improve the look of your photographs. The resulting photos will look like they were taken with a DSLR instead of the iPhone you keep in your pocket.

You might think that your iPhone's camera doesn't need any camera clip-on lenses, but there are camera clips that are released every so often that are improving upon what the iPhones camera is capable of without the add-on lenses.

It doesn't matter if your iPhone isn't the latest model, you can still be confident when investing in a camera clip-on lens. There are many kinds of lenses and they can provide wider angles, macro capabilities, greater magnification, and much more.

The Best Camera Clips For iPhones

Here are the best camera clips for iPhones that you can buy on Amazon:

The Pro Cinema Wide G4 from Black Eye is the clip-on lens you need to buy if you're looking for a good balance between price and quality.

This clip-on lens captures a wide 120° field of view, and it's built with a multi-element glass design. The glass makes it so the ghosting, lens flare, reflections, and other kinds of photo artifacts are minimized as much as possible.

Each phone lens has a person hand assembling it individually and the quality of the lens is checked thoroughly.

This set of clip-on camera lenses is called the Criacr Amir 3-in-1 Photo Lens Kit. It stands out from clip-on lenses of the same level since they provide a wide lens that gives you a wide field of view that exceeds most iPhone cameras. The field of view isn't too wide where it gives the shot a fisheye effect, so don't worry.

The lenses are affordable and they are a fun way to experiment with different lenses with your iPhone before you spend too much on clip-on lenses that are more expensive.

This clip-on lens kit includes a Multi-Device Clip, as well as Macro, Super-Wide, and Fisheye Essential Lenses that give your camera macro magnification, a wide field of view, and a 180° spherical effect so that you can improve your iPhone's camera.

The included Bluetooth remote can be used to take pictures without having to hold your phone. You can use the remote from up to 30 feet away from your phone. All you have to do is pair the remote to your iPhone and it'll work without any issues.

