[UPDATE] SpaceX is Cleared for Falcon 9 Launch, But Has the Weather Favorability Improved From 40%?
Are you reay to see another SpaceX launch its internet-beaming satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket? We sure are now that SpaceX has been given the go ahead signal
According to a report from Daily Mail, the company is set to send its tenth batch June 26 at 4:18pm at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Florida which brings the space-based internet constellation to nearly 600.
The Falcon 9 rocket will also be carrying two 110-pound observation satellites as part of the SpaceX rideshare program.
The company has been sending dozens of Starlinks to orbit every week in order to form a global internet network.
As tweeted by Jon Galed, the weather has become more favorable for the 2020 launch tomorrow from 40 percent to 70 percent. You can check out his tweet below.
Weather report from the @45thSpaceWing has improved tomorrow's launch to 70% favorable weather. It's the summer in Florida, so the worries for an afternoon launch are almost always the same.. (anvil clouds, cumulus cloud rule) pic.twitter.com/YHYZ2aaoi0 — Jon Galed (@JonGaled) June 25, 2020
What is Blacksky?
Aside from the Starlink satellites, two more satellites from Blacksky will be also be launched thanks to SpaceX' rideshare program which is designated for payloads, and not people who want to go to space.
To reserve a spot on the SpaceX, you need at least $1 million.
Based on Seattle, BlackSky combines data and images from space, industrial IoT and environmental sensors, and hyperlocal news to create timely and relevant insights.
The company currently has four satellites in orbit from previous launches in the past two years. The company hopes to have 16 satellites in low Earth orbit by early 2021.
More than a hundred spacecrafts have already signed up for the SpaceX' rideshare program. Check out the tweet below on where small satellite operators can book their ride.
More than 100 spacecraft have been signed up to fly on Falcon 9 since we launched the rideshare program. Small satellite operators can book their ride to orbit online → https://t.co/hyMYK3v29p https://t.co/HYGfD333ix — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 18, 2020
How and when to watch the satellites live?
Friday's launch brings SpaceX one-step closer to beaming high speed broadband down from space and into the homes of people across the globe.
In a report from Forbes, you may get a chance to see some of the Starlink satellites fly over your home a few hours after launch on Friday. But don't expect too much. The best view they can get of the satellites is a "string of pearls" in the sky.
On the other hand, you may check for @VirtualAstro's Twitter feed as it's usually updated by the minute when there's a SpaceX launch happening and will give you specific times to look for a "train" of satellites passing overhead.
SpaceX usually begins broadcasting live 15 minutes before launch, so visit the SpaceX website or SpaceX's YouTube channel at 4:03 p.m. EDT/9:03 p.m. BST/10:03 p.m. CEST.
