3 Best External DVD Players for MacBook Pro 2020: Safest Way to Store Your Data

Although some people may think that DVD players are obsolete, these external DVD players for MacBook pro actually allow certain functions to work. Also, there are still a few advantages of using DVDs if you are not that familiar.

Here are some of the advantages of using DVDs:

Protects your data: The first and most important thing about a DVD player is that it is the safest place to save private and sensitive data. Instead of saving it on the internet where it is prone to get hacked, or saving it on your computer, where someone can still access, save your private files on a DVD and store them away physically. Physical storage: Physical storage is important if you want to make sure that you do not lose any single file in the rubble. Since you can store DVDs physically, you can also make sure that they are kept in really secure locations where only you have access to them. This is still the ultimate way of saving your data. Sturdy and durable: Unlike tapes or external hard drives, DVDs take a while before they break down. In fact, if you keep them somewhere that can really prevent their decay, they will be in mint condition forever!

Storing your files on a DVD has its benefits and if you're using a MacBook Pro, you'll need to get yourself the right DVD player. Here are the best DVD players for the MacBook Pro.

This USB Type-C DVD player makes transferring data much easier. You won't have to worry about the long loading time it used to take to get a disc working. The best part about this external DVD player is that it is also very portable and easy to carry.

Aside from just portable, this DVD player is also very durable and sturdy making it safe to bring with you wherever you go should you need it.

This specific DVD player is a great addition since it already comes with a case. Whether or not you bring this along with you when you travel, you can always put the external DVD player back inside its case should you be finished using it.

This is the beauty of having a case since you'll be able to keep the external DVD player not just safe but also hidden from plain sight.

This ultra-thin external DVD player is light and also perfect for travel. Not to mention, the style is pretty interesting and is a chic way of reading your DVDs that store your data. The portability of this external player is outstanding in comparison to most of the other DVD players for MacBook Pro.

