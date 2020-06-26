How To Choose The Best Digital Thermometers? [6 Things to Keep in Mind and Top 3 Picks]

While the world is still struggling to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, it is crirical to look out for your own and the well-being of others. And the first item that must be in your household would be none other than a thermometer.

Sure, you can still use a classic thermometer but could you stand the idea of waiting for quite some time just to know if you might possibly be one of the victims of COVID-19?

With so many digital thermometers out there, how would you know which one to look for? No matter what digital thermometer you end up buying, you just have to make sure that it contains the following features as noted by Seniority:

Convenience

This is a no-brainer. But even some digital thermomters are hard to use. So, you have to make sure that your thermometer can be easily used by everyone and that the temperature is clear for everyone to see.

Accuracy

This is probably the most vital aspect you need to consider. After all, 37 degrees Celcius is considered to be the normal body temperature. But what happens if that thermometer is inaccurate and shows a different number instead of the one you were expecting? Before buying, make sure to check the box and if it is scientifically tested and assures accurate results.

Response time

Another important factor to consider would be the response time. As aforementioned, you don't want to wait too long to see if you are sick of even possibly a potential victim of the COVID-19? There are some thermometers that can deliver results in seconds.

Units of measurement

Some prefer to use Celcius and some prefer to use Fahrenheit. And both are equally fine so as long as you know.

Fever alerts

Some devices are color-coded (usually red, yellow or green) that indicate that you have a fever or your child does. This helps you quickly identify elevated temperatures.

Memory storage

Most thermometers retain at least one recent reading - a helpful option if you want to track a fever over time.

Read Also: How To Clean your Computer and Choose The Best Keyboard Spray Cleaner? Top 3 Picks 2020

Advantages and Disadvantages of Digital Thermometers

Digital thermomters for one, is appropriate regardless of age as they can record temperatures from the mouth, armpit or rectum - often in a minute or less as noted by Mayo Clinic.

But sometimes, it has its disadvantages especially since some parents are uncomfortable taking their kids' temperature through the rectum or even taking the temperature using the mouth.

If there is one other factor not mentioned, it's price. The digital thermometer doesn't have to be expensive just to get an accurate reading.

This is considered to be the best ear and forehead thermometer for kids and for the family. The iProven DMT-489 switches easily from forehead to ear functionality and features an easy-to-read, color-coded display that takes the guesswork out of classifying a fever.

It's slower and bulkier as it takes as long as 25 seconds to provide a reading. This digital thermometer for fever has 3 ways to measure rectal, oral and armpit to accurate detect temperature for each member of your family at any age. SANPU fever thermometer comes with 1 year warranty, and a 30 days no hassle refund guarantee.

The Braun No Touch Forehead Thermometer offers a completely silent reading, which means it's good for sleeping children. With its revolutionary dual technology and ultra-sensitive sensor, now you can get fast and precise temperature readings either in touch mode, by placing the thermometer on the forehead, or by holding it in front of the forehead up to 5 cm away in the no-touch mode.

What's more, in no touch mode the proximity sensor guides the thermometer to the correct distance, to help you take the temperature correctly. Taking the temperature at the right position and distance is essential to getting accurate readings with non-invasive technologies, and Braun's guidance system makes it easy to get it right.

Read Also: How to Build the Most Awesome Mobile Application?

TAG Digital Thermometer

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.