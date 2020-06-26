Streamed Reading of Isabel Allende's Novel 'Eva Luna' Premieres on June 30

Repertorio Español, one of NYC's most celebrated Latinx theatre companies, will stream a reading of Eva Luna by Caridad Svich based on the celebrated novel of the Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende.

This play tells the coming-of-age story of EVA LUNA, a woman born into poverty who rises up through the world to find her voice as a storyteller and a reflector of history. Enchanting, comical, and sly, EVA LUNA follows the character's journey from childhood to adulthood, and along the way allows us to meet an array of characters that will change the course of Eva's life forever.



The reading would be directed by the Colombian-American director Estefanía Fadul and will premiere on Tuesday, June 30th at 6 pm on the Company's Facebook and YouTube sites which can be found using the social handle repertorionyc.

Eva Luna Cast

The cast includes Carmen Borla, Zulema Clares, Luis Carlos de la Lombana, Mario Peguero, Juan Villa, Mariana Fernández, and Marcel Mascaró. This reading premiere is the latest addition to the 15 events that Repertorio has been offering free of charge to Latinx and Hispanic audiences, worldwide.

The company hopes to premiere the adaptation of Eva Luna on its iconic stage next year.

Who is Isabel Allende?

Born in Peru and raised in Chile, Isabel Allende whose works sometimes contain aspects of the genre magical realism, is known for novels such as The House of the Spirits (La casa de los espíritus) and City of the Beasts (La ciudad de las bestias).

Allende has been called "the world's most widely read Spanish-language author." In 2004, Allende was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and in 2010, she received Chile's National Literature Prize. President Barack Obama awarded her the 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Her books have been translated into more than twenty-seven languages and have become bestsellers across four continents. Isabel Allende currently resides in California.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.