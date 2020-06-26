This Former Military Truck Will Be Used To Make Search And Rescue Operations Easier

In Southwest Colorado, a new vehicle is now available for search and rescue crews to use for their operations that take place in the deep backcountry.

This new vehicle is a former military truck that has been modified to ride on the tracks of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

More Recreation Leads To More Rescues

The Animas River Canyon has recreation rising, which leads to an increase in the need for emergency rescues on the far stretch of isolated backcountry. The remote backcountry has little access routes excluding the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad locomotives that travel to Silverton from the Rockwood Station, which is around 18 miles north from Durango.

Over many years, the Sheriff of San Juan County Bruce Conrad has stated that he has wanted his department to get a vehicle they could run on the railroad tracks. The vehicle could help the rescue crews get to the people who need to be rescued quicker.

The remote backcountry has barely any roads to be seen, which is why it is necessary to have a shortcut so they can access the place with less difficulty.

Fortunately for the San Juan County's Search and Rescue team, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad gave the team a Haflinger military vehicle. The military vehicle is like a miniature Volkswagen bus and it's outfitted so that it can ride on the railroad tracks.

With the military vehicle, the response time of the search and rescue team will be significantly reduced for operations that take place in that region.

New Tool For The Search And Rescue Team

For a couple of years, kayakers, rafters, and hikers have increased their activity at the Animas River Canyon. The search and rescue team has had to rescue someone at the canyon many times over the years and it keeps happening.

An instance occurred last year where an elderly man suffered from heart complications while he was going up the Snowflake Trail. The emergency responders that were sent to him had to use a side-by-side vehicle on the railroad tracks to rescue him.

However, the side-by-side vehicle wasn't designed for that use and it was risky to use.

Back then, search and rescue teams had to rely on the Tall Timbers or Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad to quickly get to the canyon. But now that the San Juan County Search and Rescue team have received their own vehicle. Their vehicle is designed to travel using the narrow gauge tracks.

The former military vehicle can also help with firefighting missions. However, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad will still need to offer its precise coordination.

Five members of the San Juan County Search and Rescue team will undergo training to use the vehicle. Then when they need to use the vehicle, they'll need to go to the dispatch center of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad so they can see if there are any locomotives that are heading for Silverton.

The team will have to go through a thorough training program, and the vehicle needs to be tweaked and repaired slightly before it's fully functional. The planned completion of the vehicle's preparations is the end of July.

#utahcanyons pic.twitter.com/8Z3wSQz8dc In San Juan County, Search and Rescue are always prepared in helping someone stuck in the canyons. #searchandrescue — North Wash Outdoors (@North_Wash) May 19, 2020

