Learn How to Fix Your Broken Samsung Speaker

Samsung recently released on their page that there could be a few solutions if you are having issues with the speaker on your phone. An example given is that there could potentially be an external device where the audio could be redirected to. It is also possible that a certain software glitch or maybe even physical damage could be causing this problem.

it 's necessary to note that you should perform a software update on your phone or your tablet.

Your phone or tablet should show the last date that it previously checked in for updates. In order to download the update, the first thing to do is to connect to the internet.

Here are a few steps on how to fix your broken Samsung speaker:

Manually download updates

On your device, all you have to do is go to Settings and click the Software update. The next thing to do is to tap the Download and Install. If you find the available update, all you have to do is follow the on-screen prompts in order to update your device. Right after the update, all you need to do is simply restart your device.

Note: if your phone carrier is Verizon, you'll have to swipe up in order to tap the System updates. The next thing to do would be to tap Check for system updates.

Smart Switch install the update

You'll have to open the Smart Switch on your PC then connect to your phone to the PC you are using with a USB cable. If there is an update available for your phone, you'll be able to spot a blue Update button on the start screen of the Smart Switch.

The next thing to do would be to tap the Update, then the Update, then click OK. When the update is done, click the OK again for completion.

Read Also: WWDC2020 Keynote Was Not Enough: Here are Some Updates Apple has Kept from You

Clear up space

You'll have to make sure that your tablet or your phone has enough memory for the update

Make sure that your phone or tablet is first connected to the internet and also charged above 50% before first installing a software update. Other carriers could require a Wi-Fi network connection.

If any errors occur while you are doing the software update on your phone or tablet and you find your device stuck in a boot loop, you'll need to learn how to get out of the boot loop.

If your phone or your tablet still does not have enough storage space, you'll have to learn how to clear unwanted files and free up necessary storage on your phone or your tablet.

Check out your phone or your tablet after the update

If you have found yourself having these issues even before the software update, you'll have to use either your phone or tablet normally in order to see if you have fixed the problem.

Read Also: 3 Best External DVD Players for MacBook Pro 2020: Safest Way to Store Your Data

TAG Samsung, Repair, Update

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.