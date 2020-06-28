Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: The Mistakes that Made Him

For those of you who don't know, Elon Musk is not perfect and has run into a few failures within his life. It's easy to focus on the CEO's success but if you take a long look at his failures, you'll realize that the reason he is successful is that he has survived all of those failures!

Here are the top 10 failures of Elon Musk:

Elon Musk applied for Netscape but was denied. Can you imagine the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX applying for a job? What's worse is can you imagine the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX being rejected when applying for a job?

Musk got rejected from Netscape in 1995

Musk got ousted as the CEO of the company that he started, Zip2. Elon Musk has had a fair share of losing his CEO status and the first instance this happened was in his first company, Zip2.

Musk was ousted as the CEO of Zip2 back in 1996

The very first PayPal product was actually voted one of the 10 worst business ideas ever! Could you imagine the convenience and consistent use of PayPal once being voted as the worst business idea ever?

This happened back in 1999

Crashed his new McLaren F1 that was worth $1 million. Yup! It's hard to believe that the founder of Tesla actually crashed his dream car, the McLaren F1 shortly after buying it.

The crash happened back in 1999

Elon Musk almost died from malaria while traveling to both Brazil and his own homeland South Africa.

This happened back in 2000

Musk was kicked out of PayPal during his very own honeymoon! Shortly after his marriage and during the honeymoon, Elon Musk was brutally kicked out of his position as CEO.

Musk lost his CEO position at PayPal back in 2000

SpaceX's first-ever rocket launch exploded. It took Musk time, effort, and a lot of capital to get the very first SpaceX rocket to launch but it exploded! This happened back in 2006

What's worse is that the second launch which was supposed to rectify the mistakes of the first launch exploded as well! This happened back in 2007 just a year after the first rocket failure.

It doesn't even stop there, in 2008, the third rocket launch failed again! This time, the rocket had NASA satellites onboard.

The Tesla Model S came with several problems like spontaneous battery combustion making it dangerous to drive. This happened back in 2014 when Tesla was still trying to get a share of the automobile market.

The Tesla Model X deliveries were delayed for more than 18 months due to manufacturing problems. Imagine 18 months! That's a whole year and a half worth of delays!

The last but not the least was the 5th rocket explosion that happened with Facebook's satellites for Africa on the rocket worth $300 million!

Needless to say, Elon Musk has had his fair share of failures but the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is now stronger than ever.

