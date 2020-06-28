Five Nights at Freddys Is Trending Again Because of Fake Headlines

Have you noticed that Chuck E. Cheese has been trending as of late? If you have, then you must have heard about some incidents that occured there that are similar to the first game of Five Nights at Freddy's.

However, these stories are simply not true.

According to a report from Game Rant, a lot of fans of the animatronic horror game noticed that the restaurant bears a close enough resemblance to Fazbear's Pizzeria. But there are distinctions that make the two of them different from each other.

Chuck E. Cheese is an arcade and entertainment pizza place that filed for bankruptcy because of the economic impact that the coronavirus pandemic brought upon while Freddy Fazbear's mascot is an animatronic bear that prowls the pizzeria at night, secretly terrorizing children, security guards, and game testers alike.

But oftentime, the line between reality and fiction is often blurred.

Twitter User @Diamonzia who is a fan of FNAF took to Twitter and tweeted headlines of news articles that chronologically follow the events of the first game.

"The headlines say that five children have gone missing at the same Chuck E. Cheese location, strange odors could be smelled coming from the animatronics, an after-hours employee passed away at a relatively young age, and that those working at night witnessed odd movements from the main mechanical mouse and his friends on stage." as noted by Aaron Piene of Game Rant.

You can check out the tweet below.

Read Also: Have You Ever Wanted To Play Five Nights At Freddy's In Virtual Reality? Don't Worry, It's Coming Next Month!

Conspiracy Theories

Despite all these headlines being hoaxes thanks to the efforts of a very commited FNAF fan, it doesn't mean that the topic is not trending on Twitter anymore. Here are some of tweets about it.

Calling all for #FNAF fans. Because Chuck E. Cheese has now filed into bankruptcy who wanna meet up at different locations around the USAnd remodel them after Freddy Fazbear’s pizza or the game itself. Who wanna do? Let me know!! — Daniel Scharf (@DanielScharf9) June 28, 2020

Read Also: Five Nights At Freddy's: Sister Location Gameplay: More Vicious Animatronics, Jump Scare And Humor

Friday Nights at Freddy's Movie Production Status

For those who are anxiously anticipating a movie, worry no more for Jason Blum of Blumhouse offered some good news about the development of the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie saying that development is going well as noted by ComicBook.com.

"We have been working on it for a long time," he told the publication before adding that production is, "Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy's movie. I feel like it's really moving forward. It's not stalled or anything else. I really feel confident about it." Blum told Fandom.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.