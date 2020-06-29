[Review] Gigabyte Aorus 5: 3 Reasons to (and Not to) Buy The Gaming Laptop For Students

If you're a student looking for a laptop to replace a desktop while on a budget, the Gigabyte Aorus 5 is one of the greatest laptops you can buy that can handle all your schoolwork while also playing the latest PC games on high settings.

A wall outlet is something you have to stay close to with the laptop. The laptop has high-end hardware inside it that requires a ton of power to keep it running at its highest potential. Calling the laptop a replacement for a desktop is in a more literal sense than calling other gaming laptops a desktop replacement.

What Is The Gigabyte Aorus 5 Like?

The laptop has many features as well as a great potential for power, which means that the laptop needs to make several sacrifices to keep its budget low enough to make it affordable for students.

The Gigabyte Aorus 5 will cost you $1,200, it features an Intel Comet Lake i7 processor, an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The specs it has means that the laptop will be able to handle almost every game without struggling, even with its 144Hz FHD display.

The biggest con of the laptop is its battery life. If you're looking to play any of the latest games on your couch or in bed, you'll need to have to stay close to a wall outlet and keep the laptop plugged in. If the laptop is running on performance mode, a fully-charged battery will last an hour and a half. However, the laptop can run for a few more hours if you run it on battery saver mode while you do schoolwork.

There is a Gigabyte Aorus 5 model that has ray-tracing, but it will cost an additional few hundred dollars if you're looking to get that model. The price increase might make the laptop not so affordable for students, though. So it'd be best if you opted for no ray-tracing.

Reasons To Buy The Laptop

You're looking to save money but you want a powerful laptop

An affordable gaming laptop will need to cut some corners to save on costs, but the performance the laptop provides isn't one of the cut corners.

You want a display with a high refresh rate

You won't get a display with 4k resolution, but you will get one with a 144Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate brings smooth and crisp visuals that will make everything on-screen feel fluid.

You need a mature-looking laptop that doesn't show off that it's for gamers

Most computers and laptops that market itself with high gaming performance will usually be as flashy as a nightclub, which would be a problem if you brought the laptop around for schoolwork. There's no need to worry as the Gigabyte Aorus 5 looks simple and modest.

Reasons To Avoid The Laptop

You want a laptop that can handle damage

The laptop has no metal in its body aside from the connectors and ports, so you shouldn't expect the laptop to take any hits or drops without being damaged.

You need a light and portable laptop

If you're looking for a laptop that you can carry in your bag without noticing its weight, don't buy the Gigabyte Aorus 5. It's bulky and you'll struggle when running to get it to an outlet to charge it if you try traveling with it.

You don't want to keep it plugged in all the time

A gaming laptop isn't what you're looking for if you need a laptop that will last you an entire day. The Gigabyte Aorus 5 is especially hungry on the battery if you're gaming, but you'll still need to be ready to find a wall outlet when you have this laptop.

