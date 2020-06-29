Culture
Best Elon Musk Books: Learn the Secrets of The Futuristic Billionaire
The Billionaire has definitely had a successful life and believe it or not, there are actually a lot of things you can learn from the books written about this modern genius. From PayPal to Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has definitely become a powerful name across the world because of his contribution to technology, science, and even to the global economy.
Tesla's Model 3 has even been able to top the Honda Civic as the top-selling car in California. The accomplishments of Tesla are more than just what they've done in the world of electronic cars but in the automobile industry in general.
The carmaker is not the only huge success that Elon Musk has been able to concoct. His SpaceX has already started sending thousands of satellites to space to provide better internet connection on a global scale in the future.
Aside from internet connection, SpaceX has successfully been able to send astronauts to the International Space Station and is working towards sending humans to Mars. This is the ultimate plan of the company and so far, they have already had significant success in their milestones towards this goal.
Read Also: How Elon Musk Celebrated His 49th Birthday: Here's What You May Not Know About the Guy
Here are the top books about the billionaire:
Elon Musk: The Life, Lessons & Rules For Success Paperback - November 22, 2017
Everyone has their own rules for success and this book includes the rules of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. The inclusions of this book are life-changing and easy to follow.
The book also breaks down complicated concepts into bite-sized understandable nuggets of information that anyone can easily digest and understand.
The book is very handy for those who are in the path of self-betterment and want to learn from one of the most successful people of our time.
The Elon Musk Collection: The Biography Of A Modern Day Renaissance Man & The Business & Life Lessons Of A Modern Day Renaissance Man (Elon Musk, Tesla, PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, Elon, SolarCity) Paperback - January 24, 2016
This book contains the actual actions of Musk from the very early days of his career in saving and contributing to the world.
The amazing stories show how Musk battled with failure and came out victorious. It also shows his decision making and how he patterns his actions in certain situations.
You can learn a lot from this Billionaire and within this book, you'll find just how the billionaire was able to solve certain problems.
Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Audible Audiobook - Unabridged
This is the ultimate book for understanding Elon Musk and his passion to make the world a better place. Just like most successful people, you'll be able to get a glimpse into his vision of the future which drives the success of all of his companies.
Learn more about Elon Musk, his dreams, and his passion for a better future.
Read Also: Tesla Model 3 Now Reigns as the Top-Selling Car in California After Beating the Honda Civic
Related Articles
Next Feature Spotted: Tesla is Testing Sensors for Autopilot on the Model S!
Tesla could be improving their autopilot feature. Will this technology finally be effective?
Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
What Gadgets and Tech Does Elon Musk Own and Where You Can Buy Them?
We all know him as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. But what was he like in his early life? Where did he go to school? What did he like to do during his free time? You can find out more about the modern-day innovator here.
How Elon Musk Celebrated His 49th Birthday: Fun Facts About the Billionaire
Did you know that Elon Musk made his own private school?
Happy Birthday, Elon Musk! Here's What the Billionaire has Achieved in His 49 Years of Existence
Tesla? SpaceX? Did you know that Elon Musk helped in building PayPal?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
[Success Story] Canva CEO Melanie Perkins Shares How Kitesurfing Help Her Reach Her Goals
Melanie Perkins is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but what did she do to become so successful? Find out her success story here.
SCIENCE
Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
GAMES
[Guide] How To Play Klei's Singleplayer Card Game Griftlands? Here Are A Few Tips How to Heal Health and Resolve
Interested in playing a game that's like Yu-Gi-Oh, but something totally different? Then check out Klei Games newest game Griftlands.