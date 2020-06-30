Why is Mario Creator Miyamoto Amongst Nintendo's Least Favorite Executive? Here's Breakdown of Approval Ratings

Have you ever tried to work under a horrible boss and really disliked them? Or have you tried to work under a great boss who was genuinely a helpful part of your growth? The particular details from Nintendo's recent shareholder meeting are soon coming out, and along with this, there is a conclusion regarding the executives' approval ratings.

The particular shareholders were asked to maybe consider just how well the company president Shuntaro Furukawa along with the directors Shigeru Miyamoto, Shinya Takahashi, Satoru Shibata, and also Shinya Takahashi were performing in terms of helping Nintendo thrive.

Here's a thorough breakdown of the votes translated by Perfectly Nintendo:

Shuntaro Furukawa got 937,392 employee votes in favor while there were 41,324 employees that voted against him. Aside from this, 245 employees abstained to vote resulting in a total of 95.47% approval rate.

Shigeru Miyamoto got 965,332 employee votes in favor while there were 12,059 employees that voted against him. Aside from this, 1,575 employees abstained to vote resulting in a total of 98.32% approval rate.

Shinya Takahashi got 965,552 employee votes in favor while there were 11,827 employees that voted against him. Aside from this, 1,575 employees abstained to vote resulting in a total of 98.34% approval rate.

Ko Shiota got 965,559 employee votes in favor while there were 11,827 employees that voted against him. Aside from this, 1,575 employees abstained to vote resulting in a total of 98.34% approval rate.

Satoru Shibata got 965,553 employee votes in favor while there were 11,833 employees that voted against him. Aside from this, 1,575 employees abstained to vote resulting in a total of 98.34% approval rate.

Miyamoto's placing

Quite interesting enough Miyamoto only placed fourth when it came to the highest approval rating of all of the five executives. For those who are unfamiliar with Miyamoto, this is the man behind the Mario creation!

In addition, all of the five directors' ratings have increased year after year, with Furukawa's own rating climbing up from the previous 92.04%, this is quite a drastic jump! The list has also included certain board members just like Naoki Noguchi having an approval rate of 92.13%, Katsuhiro Umeyama with an approval rate of 98.57%, Masao Yamazaki with an approval rate of 98.56%, and finally, Asa Shinkawa with an approval rate of 90.46%.

Quite interestingly enough, the different shareholders might possibly see someone just like Shigeru Miyamoto compared to the perspective in which other Nintendo fans see him. As much as the ultimate creator of a few particular favorite games along with the creative professional and fun celebrity, he also still remains a businessman who's definitely in charge of ensuring the company's sturdy profits.

In regards to this fact, it's also his business sense that is currently being measured by the approval ratings, and not really the fact pertaining to how good his games actually are.

Read Also: How Elon Musk Celebrated His 49th Birthday: Here's What You May Not Know About the Guy

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.