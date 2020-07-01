Culture

Want Some Books To Read That Were Written By Celebrities? Here Are Some Worth Reading

By Jared N. , Jul 01, 2020 02:55 AM EDT

Books that are written by celebrities are often ghost-written, filled with sob stories, or stuffed with pointless anecdotes and tidbits. These books written by celebrities will usually be not worth your money or time.

Woman reading book while sitting on windowsill
(Photo : Yuri Efremov / Unsplash)

You shouldn't worry though since there are truly amazing books that were written by celebrities that are qualified to write. The books on this list will be emotional, informative, or even hilarious. Here are 6 books that were written by celebrities that you will enjoy reading.

6 Books Written By Celebrities That Are Worth Reading

Bossypants by Tina Fey

Bossypants by Tina Fey
(Photo : Amazon)

The book is balanced perfectly with entertainment and inspiration. When you finish reading this book, you'll feel like you know all about Tina Fey. Feeling like you know Tina Fey is cool, but you will also learn about vital lessons about feminism and how it's like being a woman in a male-dominated world.

Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling

Is Everyone Having Fun Without Me? by Mindy Kaling
(Photo : Amazon)

If you know who Mindy Kaling, then you won't be surprised to hear that her book will get you to laugh a lot. The book will also be touching and sweet, and it'll make you imagine that Mindy is your hilarious best friend telling your witty anecdotes while you're sitting back.

Read More: Did Christopher Nolan Really Not Allow Chairs On His Movie Sets?

Shopgirl by Steve Martin

Shopgirl by Steve Martin
(Photo : Amazon)

Books written by Steve Martin have been received decently by readers everywhere. Many people wouldn't have expected it. His most popular book is Shopgirl, which centers on a shop assistant's life as she works every day to sell gloves in Los Angeles. The story provides insight while being funny and heartwarming.

Seriously... I'm Kidding by Ellen DeGeneres

Seriously... I'm Kidding by Ellen DeGeneres
(Photo : Amazon)

The life of Ellen DeGeneres is definitely an interesting one. Some people claim that she's one of the most generous people in all of Hollywood. When you read this book, it will put you in Ellen's shoes in her world, where she views everything is something positive and all the people there are funnier, smarter, and overall nicer.

Palo Alto: Stories by James Franco

Palo Alto: Stories by James Franco
(Photo : Amazon)

This book is something you will either love or think it's the worst book you have read in your life. However, it's a guarantee that the book will interest you. If you've watched the film and think it's a waste of time to read the book, you should change your mind.

The movie adaptation of the book is very loosely based on the book, which makes the two seem like completely different stories. The book contains a disturbing scene that involves a diverse selection of vegetables. If it makes you curious, then you should check out the book.

Unbearable Lightness by Portia De Rossi

Unbearable Lightness by Portia De Rossi
(Photo : Amazon)

This book would still be an excellent read even if you have no idea who Portia De Rossi is. The book details her experience with an eating disorder. In the story, you'll go through an honest and emotional experience of issues of mental illness and body image.

Read More: Want To Have The Watches That Celebrities Wear? Here Are Some That You Can Buy Now On Amazon!

TAG Celebrity, Books, worth, reading, Amazon

Related Articles

Have you ever seen a celebrity wearing a watch that you wanted to own yourself? Here are a few examples of watches that celebrities currently wear or used to wear.

Want To Have The Watches That Celebrities Wear? Here Are Some That You Can Buy Now On Amazon!

Have you ever seen a celebrity wearing a watch that you wanted to own yourself? Here are a few examples of watches that celebrities currently wear or used to wear.
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
When your laptop heats up, it can slow down the speed your laptop goes at. If you use a cooling pad, you can lower the temperatures of your laptop while you use it so you don't have to slow down what you're doing.

Best Laptop Cooling Pads [2020]: 3 Things to Look Out For

When your laptop heats up, it can slow down the speed your laptop goes at. If you use a cooling pad, you can lower the temperatures of your laptop while you use it so you don't have to slow down what you're doing.
Having a mouse pad with wrist support gel will relieve stress from your hand and reduce strain. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.

These Are The Best Ergonomic Mouse Pads With Wrist Support Gel In 2020 That Will Help Your Hand Relax

Having a mouse pad with wrist support gel will relieve stress from your hand and reduce strain. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.
An SSD can increase the speeds of the data transfers in your laptop. Here's how you can pick the best one.

How To Pick The Best SSD For Your Laptop

An SSD can increase the speeds of the data transfers in your laptop. Here's how you can pick the best one.
Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.

Capture The Best Moments In Life With These Amazing Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frames

Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Wondering Why Intel Keeps Running Into Problems? Here's The Reason!

Processors from Intel seem to keep having problems, but what's the reason behind it?

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

GAMES

5 Things You Need to Know Before Playing BIPED on Nintendo Switch

Why not start with a heads up? Learn 5 tips that will help you become a better player.

CULTURE

Autobiography Books by Celebrities: Look into the Lives of Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and Johnny Cash

If you're a fan of Freddie Mercury, Elton John, or maybe even Johnny Cash, you'll find a whole new side of the coin with these three books.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Fortnite characters waving goodbye to the Battle Bus

Epic Games Has Brought Fortnite Save The World Out Of Early Access But Theyr'e Slowing Down Development

Christopher Lee, Marketing Manager at WNY Holdings, Describes 5 Tools You Should Have in Your Entrepreneurial Toolbox

Christopher Lee, Marketing Manager at WNY Holdings, Describes 5 Tools You Should Have in Your Entrepreneurial Toolbox

The rental Mustang before its transformation into a Cannonball competitor.

This $600-Ford Mustang GT Rental Car Drove from New York to Los Angeles in just 26 Hours

[Viral Video] Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids Family Do Covers of The Beatles and More!

[Viral Video] Father Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids Do Covers of The Beatles' Songs

Best Work Background Music on YouTube: Increase Your Productivity with Vaporwave, Chillstep, LoFi

Best Work Background Music on YouTube: Vaporwave, Chillstep, LoFi

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Popular Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye Is Going To Take An Extended Break From YouTube?

Want To Have The Watches That Celebrities Wear? Here Are Some That You Can Buy Now On Amazon!

Did Christopher Nolan Really Not Allow Chairs On His Movie Sets?

Best Work Background Music on YouTube: Vaporwave, Chillstep, LoFi

Top 3 Elon Musk Books: Learn the Secrets of The Futuristic Billionaire

Real Time Analytics