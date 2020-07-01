Culture
Want Some Books To Read That Were Written By Celebrities? Here Are Some Worth Reading
Books that are written by celebrities are often ghost-written, filled with sob stories, or stuffed with pointless anecdotes and tidbits. These books written by celebrities will usually be not worth your money or time.
You shouldn't worry though since there are truly amazing books that were written by celebrities that are qualified to write. The books on this list will be emotional, informative, or even hilarious. Here are 6 books that were written by celebrities that you will enjoy reading.
6 Books Written By Celebrities That Are Worth Reading
Bossypants by Tina Fey
The book is balanced perfectly with entertainment and inspiration. When you finish reading this book, you'll feel like you know all about Tina Fey. Feeling like you know Tina Fey is cool, but you will also learn about vital lessons about feminism and how it's like being a woman in a male-dominated world.
Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling
If you know who Mindy Kaling, then you won't be surprised to hear that her book will get you to laugh a lot. The book will also be touching and sweet, and it'll make you imagine that Mindy is your hilarious best friend telling your witty anecdotes while you're sitting back.
Shopgirl by Steve Martin
Books written by Steve Martin have been received decently by readers everywhere. Many people wouldn't have expected it. His most popular book is Shopgirl, which centers on a shop assistant's life as she works every day to sell gloves in Los Angeles. The story provides insight while being funny and heartwarming.
Seriously... I'm Kidding by Ellen DeGeneres
The life of Ellen DeGeneres is definitely an interesting one. Some people claim that she's one of the most generous people in all of Hollywood. When you read this book, it will put you in Ellen's shoes in her world, where she views everything is something positive and all the people there are funnier, smarter, and overall nicer.
Palo Alto: Stories by James Franco
This book is something you will either love or think it's the worst book you have read in your life. However, it's a guarantee that the book will interest you. If you've watched the film and think it's a waste of time to read the book, you should change your mind.
The movie adaptation of the book is very loosely based on the book, which makes the two seem like completely different stories. The book contains a disturbing scene that involves a diverse selection of vegetables. If it makes you curious, then you should check out the book.
Unbearable Lightness by Portia De Rossi
This book would still be an excellent read even if you have no idea who Portia De Rossi is. The book details her experience with an eating disorder. In the story, you'll go through an honest and emotional experience of issues of mental illness and body image.
