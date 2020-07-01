Culture

Autobiography Books by Celebrities: The Hidden Truths of Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and Johnny Cash

By Urian , Jul 01, 2020 09:17 AM EDT

Learn about the lives of certain celebrities that you look up to! The lives and words of these celebrities are meaningful as the books are written with not only first-hand experience but also the perspective of these celebrities as well.

Here are three different autobiography books by celebrities to read:

Freddie Mercury: A Life, In His Own Words Paperback - September 5, 2019

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
After the recent Freddie Mercury movie, everyone was jamming on Bohemian Rhapsody and other tunes by Queen. The interesting life of Freddie Mercury really is something else and despite his rockstar status, not everything went well from the start.

The celebrity suffered just as much as everyone else and maybe even more. The conflicted romance behind the genius and charismatic singer is quite interesting and knowing what went on behind the curtains of stardom is something you can find in this book.

Despite his tragic death, the rockstar was able to live a colorful life filled with love, transformation, and ultimately acceptance. The autobiography not only tells the story of the popular Queen vocalist but also tells a story of a genius.

Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Hardcover - October 15, 2019

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Elton John is another celebrity that not only rocked the world with his brilliant tunes but came out as an inspiration to everyone that believing in yourself can go a long way. Despite the cliche, the story of Elton John is very inspirational.

Hard work pays off and you'll be able to read in the book how his self-belief was mistaken as madness but ultimately, he stayed true to himself and kept to his plan despite the multiple discouragements of even the people closest to him.

The autobiography is also very colorful as it shows just how Elton John actually thinks and looks at life in general. From singing his heart out on the piano to dealing with romance, feelings, adventures, and how to deal with problems, you'll see Elton John handling them with beauty.

Cash: The Autobiography Paperback - October 7, 2003

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Johnny Cash is someone who looked at the face of darkness and decided to sing. This rockstar definitely had it hard and despite that, he managed to maintain who he was and what he loved doing.

Despite the harsh life, Johnny Cash still sang in the darkness. What's more interesting about this autobiography is not just the story that Cash tells but the way he tells the story. The words used by Cash embody his perspective on life.

If you're a fan of Cash's music, you'll easily grow into this book. Although Cash rarely reveals what's on his mind, you'll find a very personal Johnny Cash in the book. The tough rockstar is finally ready to reveal his personal life to the public.

