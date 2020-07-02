The World's Potentially Fastest Electric Motorcyle Uses Dry-Ice to Cool Its Engine! Learn More About the Voxan Wattman

Voxan has just recently unveiled its newest electric motorcycle known as the Voxan Wattman. This isn't just any ordinary e-motorcycle, it is built to be supremely fast and its purpose is to claim the world record for being the world's fastest electric motorcycle ever!

Although originally intended to beat the record this month, plans for this record-breaking run have currently been delayed up until next year. There also seems to be a whole lot of electric vehicle world record attempts that are being delayed lately.

Big goals for the Voxan Wattman

This is still no problem for the Voxan Team, which includes six-time motorcycle racing international champion Max Biaggi who has already set his mind to ride into the world's record books on the particular Salar de Uyuni salt flat located in Bolivia sometime July 2021.

The delay might have prevented the entire team from making their own record run this month, but it still has not stopped them from actually unveiling the mighty impressive bike today.

The Voxan Wattman sports a particular design that is far from traditional. Instead of having a front fork, the bike works with a double-wishbone front suspension as its setup. The motorcycle also lacks a front brake or even a parachute which pushes it to instead rely on the rear brake along with an ample runoff in order to eventually slow to a complete stop.

The lack of its front brakes is said to improve its aerodynamics and to also help it avoid particular dangerous instability that is caused by engaging the front brake at an extremely high speed.

Fueling the entire bike's 317 kW (425 hp) of pure power is a massive 15.9 kWh battery. Quite interestingly, that's almost nearly the same capacity that is already found in most of the standard electric motorcycles.

Battery and cooling

This is true with the Harley-Davidson LiveWire that features a powerful 15.5 kWh battery. The only main difference, however, it that the new Voxan Wattman's battery is already designed to dump a huge portion of its energy in just a matter of a few minutes, as opposed to the majority of electric streetbikes that are built to be able to ride for a few hours.

The battery is said to pack weight of a heavy 140 kg or 309 lbs and is nearly about half of the entire bike's own 300kg or 661 lbs weight. Just like you can imagine, being able to create that much power in such a small period of time actually generates a lot of excess heat.

Instead of actually taking the huge aerodynamic penalty that is presented by a radiator, the new Voxan Wattman still uses a more creative approach towards cooling: dry ice! The frozen CO2 is then held in a reservoir within the bike that later on helps draw heat away from both the motor and the batteries.

