How to Find the Best Gaming TV for Better Experience? Top 3 Picks This 2020

When a gamer is busy playing a video game, they'll need to watch their in-game surroundings and prepare to react quickly to whatever happens.

However, there is a slight delay in every TV since data transmission between the console and the TV isn't instant. Delays can cause the gamer's performance to diminish, which is a bad thing.

How To Find The Best Gaming TV

Low Latency Is What You Need

Low latency with your TV is crucial when gaming. If your reactions are delayed due to the TV's latency, you'll feel like it was an unfair fight. When you try to attack someone quickly, your killing blow might be delayed by a few milliseconds, and you died.

The milliseconds it takes for your inputs to be displayed on the screen are called input lag. You don't want input lag.

High Resolution And Visual Quality

Seeing what you're playing and discerning what's an enemy and the environment is vital when you're trying to win your games. A high resolution and visual quality will help you see the game better.

Also, ensure the TV has a game mode that doesn't add unnecessary post-processing, making it more difficult to see your foes.

Best Gaming TVs On Amazon In 2020

The TV with the lowest amount of input lag is the TCL 65" Roku QLED Smart TV that was released in 2019.

With amazing overall visual quality, with rich contrast, impressive brightness, deep black levels, and great color accuracy. Its Roku platform is among the best out there on the market right now. This TV can handle HDR10 as well as Dolby Vision.

The downside of this TV is that video processing and brightness falls short of TVs on the higher end of the price range.

The fantastic image quality and the affordable price make this TCL 6-Series Roku QLED Smart TV one of the best for its price.

The LG B9 OLED Smart TV has wonderful image quality, and it provides excellent bright-room picture, accurate color, great viewing angles, amazing uniformity, and impressive black levels. A super-slim panel is what the focus is on the TV's eye-catching design. The TV has HDMI 2.1 features as well as support for Apple AirPlay 2 along with Amazon Alexa.

The downside of this TV is that it's expensive and can't get its screen as bright as TVs with an LCD screen.

In the end, the LG B9 OLED Smart TV has a picture quality you'd expect from a flagship TV, making it among the best choices you can get if you want a great picture quality at this price.

The Samsung Q8 series QLED Smart TV provides amazing image quality, with superb HDR performance, powerful video processing, excellent brightness, deep black levels, and great color accuracy.

The TV has a sleek modern style as well as top-of-the-line features. A special Ambient mode the TV has helps it blend itself, so it's camouflaged with your decorations when you aren't using the TV.

The downside of this TV is that it's more expensive than most TVs that have the image quality that it does, and it isn't significantly cheaper than an LG OLED TV. There is no support for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, but the TV supports Bixby. However, Bixby isn't as great as the other smart voice assistants.

In the end, Samsung's Q8 series QLED Smart TV has amazing image quality, sleek design, and fancy extra features that make it an attractive alternative for people that don't want an OLED TV.

