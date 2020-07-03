Culture

It Looks Like Fan Theories Inspired Stan Lee's Cameo In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2!

By Jared N. , Jul 03, 2020 07:34 AM EDT

Confirmation was most likely not needed at all, but the director of Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn answered a fan's question on Twitter.

Stan Lee mural in Melbourne
(Photo : Kon Karampelas / Unsplash)

The fan asked about whether or not Stan Lee's cameo in the second movie was inspired by the fan theories claiming that Stan Lee is a Watcher.

Confirmation From The Movie's Director Himself

James Gunn confirmed that Stan Lee's cameo, where he gives the Watchers critical information on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was because Lee himself was a Watcher.

The cameo of Stan Lee happened in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a fan-favorite movie. It led to fans theorizing about Stan Lee even more on top of the existing theories about how Stan Lee always appeared in each MCU movie.

The final few Stan Lee cameos give somewhat of a bittersweet feeling since the comic book legend passed on from this world some time ago. However, the good cameos will always be favorites of the fans for the near future.

The question was a result of a conversation that was started from a tweet from Gunn recently that made a fan theory true in the movie's universe since it was cool, and it came from a child. A fan replied to it saying that filmmakers should be more embracing of these things.

Gunn tweeted back saying this:


Read More: Did Christopher Nolan Really Not Allow Chairs On His Movie Sets?

What Are The Watchers Anyway?

In the universe of the Marvel comic books, the Watchers are the most advanced race in the entire universe, and they study every lesser race in the world. They mostly teach other people, and the most prominent Watcher is Uatu, and they are the ones who are assigned to oversee Earth.

Before Gunn canonized the fan theory, fans questioned Stan Lee potentially working as a Watcher, and other people at Marvel denied the numerous fan theories. However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 catered to the fanon since it would be more fun than ignoring it.

The story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has the protagonists trying to run after they perform a heist, but then they run into a person that claims that they are Peter Quill's true father, who is named Ego, the Living Planet.

The movie explores themes relating to loyalty and family, and it also sets up for the third and final part to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. This installment will follow the protagonists after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder occur.

Production hasn't started on the trilogy's final movie, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters in the years 2022 or 2023.

Read More: Will The Original Voice Of Snake Star An Animated Metal Gear Solid Series?

TAG Marvel, Stan Lee, James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy, Watcher

Related Articles

The director of Terminator James Cameron was actually on the podium to direct a Spider-Man movie, but it fell through. But the script he made has had an influence on the screenwriter of the 2002 Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man Screenwriter Reveals James Cameron's Biggest Influence in the Movie

The director of Terminator James Cameron was actually on the podium to direct a Spider-Man movie, but it fell through. But the script he made has had an influence on the screenwriter of the 2002 Spider-Man movie.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed recently during the PS5 reveal event. But did you know that it was leaked more than half a year ago on Reddit?

'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' For The PS5 Was Actually Leaked 9 Months Ago

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed recently during the PS5 reveal event. But did you know that it was leaked more than half a year ago on Reddit?
It seems that Rob Liefeld is not too optimistic about Marvel's Deadpool 3 after previously almost losing Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Sony.

Deadpool 3: Could Marvel and Disney be "Dragging" the Sequel?

It seems that Rob Liefeld is not too optimistic about Marvel's Deadpool 3 after previously almost losing Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Sony.
Marvel and Netflix series

'Luke Cage' Season 2 Aims For 2018 Release; Filming Starts As New Still Photos Revealed

Marvel and Netflix series "Luke Cage" has finally began filming for the second season and new teasers featuring Mike Colter and Rosario Dawson have been released.
A recent leak from a credible source has reportedly revealed the entire roster for

New Leaks Reveal Roster For 'Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite'

A recent leak from a credible source has reportedly revealed the entire roster for "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite"
Interactive Entertainment recently announced that it will release

‘Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2’ Releasing On PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Interactive Entertainment recently announced that it will release "Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2" on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. The publisher says this will be an all-new, original video game.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Zoom's New Competitor Backed by the Richest Man in Asia Got over 100,000 Downloads During Launch

JioMeet has joined the game! Could they annihilate Zoom?

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

GAMES

[Guide, Tips] How to Play Marvel's Iron Man VR And Get All The Trophies

With the release of the Marvel's Iron Man VR, now even you can take to the skies and fly through canyons as you save civilians and blast bad guys along the way.

But playing the game is even trickier than it sounds.

CULTURE

It Looks Like Fan Theories Inspired Stan Lee's Cameo In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2!

Guardians of the Galaxy movie series director James Gunn has confirmed that the fan theories did inspire the cameo Stan Lee had in the second installment of the series.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] Dancing Lightning Spotted in the Polish Capital, Warsaw!

[Viral Video] Lightning Spotted Dancing Over Warsaw!

[Viral Video] Throwback Thursday: Remember the Good Old Sony Walkman? 41 Years Ago Today, this Device Changed Music Forever!

[Viral Video] Throwback Thursday: Remember the Walkman? 41 Years Ago Today, Sony Created a Device that Changed Music Forever

The World's Potentially Fastest Electric Motorcyle Uses Dry-Ice to Cool Its Engine! Learn More About the Voxan Wattman

The Potentially Fastest Motorcycle in The World Could Run on Electricity! Take a Look at the Voxan Wattman

[Spotted] Maye Musk's Picture With Elon Musk Shows 3 Hidden Bionic Figures Behind: What Could This Mean?

[Spotted] Did Anyone Notice the 3 Bionic Figures Behind Elon Musk's Mother's Picture with Him?

Jacksepticeye

Popular Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye Is Going To Take An Extended Break From YouTube?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Autobiography Books by Celebrities: Look into the Lives of Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and Johnny Cash

Will The Original Voice Of Snake Star An Animated Metal Gear Solid Series?

[Viral Video] Throwback Thursday: Remember the Walkman? 41 Years Ago Today, Sony Created a Device that Changed Music Forever

Internet Trolling has led Twitch Streamer Alinity to Think About Suicide: Watch as She Breaks Down on Steam

It Looks Like Fan Theories Inspired Stan Lee's Cameo In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2!

Real Time Analytics