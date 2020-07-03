Check Out The Many Violent Death Threats "Abby" of The Last of Us Part 2 Has Been Receiving Lately

The Last of Us Part II is the number one Naughty Dog game that has created a division amongst its fans.

While critics highly commended the gameplay and its plot, the game received a 2.6 over 5 from roughly half of 45,402 users online.

But some fans are going to extreme measures to not only condemn Neil Druckmann for ruining a good franchise, but also coming after voice actresses like Laura Bailey who played Abby in the sequel.

In her tweet, which you can view here, Bailey shared screenshots of numerous threats, which appeared to be primarily sent to her via direct messaging.

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers. Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

In a news article from Inquisitr, the voice actress mentioned that she only tries to tweet positive stuff, but it has become very clear that the amount of hatred and vitriol she has received became "a little overwhelming."

The amount of hatred coming from the users is in line with her character 'Abby' when she killed off, you know who. When she posted that screen cap on Twitter, she made sure to blacken out some parts that would make sure no new gamers will be spoiled.

Several threatened to murder her. One person even said they would attack her child. That same user also told Bailey they hoped an extreme form of cancer killed her parents.

On A More Positive Note

But if you read on her tweet, she thanks her supporters and fans for sending positive messages to balance out the negativity and evil and believes that there are more good people than bad.

You can check out her thread below.

Damn. The amount of encouraging responses to this... I’ve always believed that good people far outweigh the bad. Thanks for reminding me of that today. — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 4, 2020

The voice actress has also received support from Krystina Arielle who is known for Denver by Night (2020), Critical Role (2015) and Ex Roommate (2019), rebuking her trollers and haters saying that she doesn't deserve this just because people now have access to her as noted by Pedestrian TV. You can check out her tweet below.

Laura Bailey is an actress. Based on your opinions of the character, a damn good one. But first and foremost, she is a person. A person with real feelings. She does not deserve your abuse for doing her job. You are not entitled to abuse her because you have access to her. — Krystina Arielle (@KrystinaArielle) July 3, 2020

