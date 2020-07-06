Trending News
Sony Reon Pocket Wearable Air Conditioner Will Keep You Cool Anywhere
It's summertime and it's definitely getting warmer outside. For those who regularly head out and work outdoors or take public transportation, you won't need to feel that hot much longer. After much waiting, consumers can finally get their hands on Sony's Reon Pocket, a personal wearable air conditioner.
But it's not what you think. It's not a wearable built-in airconditioned t-shirt, but a wearable device that can set the temperature according to the individual wearing it.
Sony's Wearable Air Conditioner can cool you down
The device doesn't only act as an air conditioner, but also as a heater by attaching the main body to the pocket on the neck of the dedicated innerwear and operating it with an app according to its product description found on the Sony website.
In an article from Interesting Engineering, the device can reportedly cool the wearer's body by 13 degrees Celsius or raise body temperature by roughly 8 degrees Celsius. It can be adjusted using your smartphone since it's Bluetooth compatible.
Since the Reon Pocket is just about the size of a wallet, you can slip into a special undershirt with a dedicated pocket with ease. The device itself is a Bluetooth device roughly the size of a card-holding wallet, and it slips into a special undershirt with a feature pocket at the base of the neck.
You can check out the product trailer here:
Read Also: Leaked PS5 Factory Image Shows The True Size Of Sony's Latest Console
The internal battery should last around 2 to 4 hours before having to recharge it again for another 2 hours. The Reon Pocket weighs just 85 grams and uses a USB-C port. It's also iOS compatible.
Battery and Pricing
If you buy it at Sony Japan's online store, it would cost around $120. However, the price would also vary in the Japanese stores selling the product. For instance, if you buy it at Amazon Japan, it would cost $160. The special t-shirts run for $20 each.
KnowTechie advises users that the device cannot save you from heatstroke as it is really intended to make you feel more comfortable while you're out there in the heat.
Manual and Auto Mode
There are 2 modes in which you can use the Reon Pocket. First is the manual mode where you have to adjust the temperature on your own.
In the Automatic Mode, the device contains multiple sensors mounted on the main unit sense the temperature and behavior (i.e. stationary or walking) of the interior and cold parts of the main unit and automatically adjusts them to the appropriate temperature level as noted by the developer homepage.
For behavioral detection, they use proprietary motion-sensing technology developed at Sony's R&D center. This technology detects the wearer's walking motion in real-time, allowing proper temperature control.
Read Also: 3 Best SSDs For The PS4 Pro [2020]: Greatly Increase Performance And Reduce Loading Times
Related Articles
Choose the Best Earphones for Music That's Right for You
Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.
A Leaked Picture Of A PlayStation 5 Shows The True Size Of Sony's Upcoming Video Game Console
A picture is spreading like wildfire around the internet of a person holding what looks like an actual PlayStation 5. This shows us how big Sony's next-gen video game console really is.
3 Best SSDs For The PS4 Pro [2020]: Greatly Increase Performance And Reduce Loading Times:
An SSD can help a lot when gaming. That's why it would help if you bought an SSD for your PS4 Pro.
The Reason For PlayStation 5's Bulky Size Has Been Revealed
The huge size of the PlayStation 5 isn't just for show. There is an important reason it's as big as it is.
[Glitch] Sony's PS5 Might Not be $700 but only $500: Pre-Order Price could be Wrong
Although Play Asia is accepting pre-orders for the upcoming PS5 at $700, the final price might actually just be $500.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
2020's Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models
The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.
SCIENCE
[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?
Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.
GAMES
How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'
With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.